This is the time of year when one neighbor’s firecrackers can lead to neighborhood fireworks.
With the adoption of Pennsylvania Act 43 of 2017, consumers over 18 years old are allowed to buy and set off explosives such as firecrackers and bottle rockets, with certain restrictions.
Communities in the Danville area don’t have specific ordinances regulating those so-called “consumer fireworks,” though if residents are creating too much noise or disturbing the peace, police may pay them a call.
“The borough had reviewed a fireworks ordinance back when the purchasing regulations changed,” said Jackie Hart, Danville’s director of code and building development.
The ordinance was never adopted. Danville Mayor Bernie Swank would like to see council revisit the issue.
“I think some of the people had children and thought it’s fun with the fireworks,” Swank said as one reason the ordinance wasn’t adopted. “To me, it’s very dangerous in the borough because everybody lives so close together. The aerial ones were landing on the roof next to where I live. I would like to still see that ordinance passed.”
She understands people want to celebrate on the Fourth of July.
The mayor said she has received fireworks complaints from people who are on shift work and are trying to sleep, dog owners whose animals fear the loud bangs and from parents of babies awakened by the blasts.
“I think we have to readdress that,” she said. “We have to think about the safety of the people.”
Mahoning Township enacted an ordinance in 2008 that regulates “display fireworks,” the high-powered explosives shot off during community events. They can only be purchased and used by professionals 21 and older who also must obtain a permit from the municipality to fire them off, according to the ordinance, which reflects the state law.
Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said on Wednesday his department has not received many complaints yet this year, but he expects them to come in as the holiday approaches.
“We get those every year,” Dyroff said. “My officers will respond to those kind of complaints.”
He said his officers will take enforcement action if they determine who is responsible for the violation.
He said there are restrictions with the use of consumer fireworks. People may not ignite or discharge fireworks or sparkling devices on public or private property without the owner’s permission; ignite or discharge them within or throw them from a motor vehicle or building, or throw them into a motor vehicle or building or at another person, under the state law.
Anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs is prohibited from setting off fireworks, and no one can set them off within 150 feet of an occupied structure.
Dyroff said violators would face a summary violation that comes with a fine of up to $100. Someone illegally selling fireworks could be cited under the township ordinance for a misdemeanor violation and face a fine of up to $300.
Across the Susquehanna River in Riverside Borough, officials follow the state guidelines.
“The state has the ultimate say,” said Borough Secretary Deb Bausch.
There is local enforcement, though.
“We have a noise ordinance here,” Bausch said.
That ordinance sets restrictions on decibel levels based on such factors as location, time of day and holidays.