DANVILLE — State officials on Tuesday afternoon awarded $100,000 to the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) for Canal Park Improvements.
On hand to receive news of the grant were Rebecca Dressler, executive director DBA, and Main Street manager, State Senator John Gordner, R-27, Berwick, House Rep. Lynda Culver, R-108, Sunbury, and Montour Commissioner Trevor Finn.
"The additional funding will be used for our Canal Park project to complete renovations including a mural on the side of the Beiter’s Building; a pergola at the top of the seating area to provide shade and additional seating to patrons; benches, chairs and planters; and construction of side walls and a back wall storage area to the stage," Dressler said.
There's a lot happening in Danville, Gordner said, shops are full and there are lots of activities and events.
"The Canal Park is one of the spots that can enhance the downtown community. So what was ultimately decided five years ago was to put a canal park in at the site of where the canal went through," he said.
Planning started five years ago, Gordner said. Two large grants came from the state. The first in 2019, for $260,000, through the Keystone Communities, which is offered by the Department of Community and Economic Development. The second grant was through C2P2, a program by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Both of those grants totaled about $500,000, Gordner said.
Then, in March 2020, the project was halted due to COVID-19, Gordner said.
"Once things got going again, the cost of construction skyrocketed. What was originally planned for this site had to be scaled back by 25 percent," he said.
The ensuing plan was to make the park more user-friendly, Gordner said.
"This was a year when we had a lot of surplus monies available for us, which allowed us a one-time ability to do some projects. This was a 'late ask' but it was important enough to see if we could be helpful. We are hopeful $100,000 will help you on further work on the project," he said.
"This is amazing," Dressler said. "It will help us finish the project that we have been working on for quite a few years. We are just so grateful."
This will be a community space for everyone to use, Dressler said.