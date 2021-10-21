DANVILLE — The state may soon end restrictions on building structures on 20 acres of farmland the Danville Area School District leases from Danville Borough.
School Superintendent Ricki Boyle said she talked with state Sen. John Gordner about restrictions that would prohibit the construction of baseball dugouts there. District officials hope to move the high school baseball field and other athletic fields to the farmland across from the Danville Primary School to allow room to possibly expand the high school building for seventh and eighth grades.
“He explained that DGS (Department of General Services) is working to complete the release of the agricultural restrictions in the next few weeks,” Boyle said. “Once that is recorded in the courthouse, we will be able to look at our future options.”
Boyle and school board members expressed concerns about the restrictions at the board’s Sept. 28 meeting. At the time, Boyle said borough officials noted the restrictions on the acreage the district leases.
Board member Christina Fish commented, “I just don’t understand the borough’s objection to a permanent structure.”
It is actually a state restriction on the land.
Gordner introduced a bill in 2019 to release the restrictions on 459.22 acres of former Danville State Hospital farmland the state transferred to Danville Borough in the early 1990s. Though the school district is just leasing 20 acres from the borough to use for the fields, Gordner’s Senate Bill 130 proposed releasing the restrictions on the larger acreage to clear them in the event of future proposals for use of the land.
“Technically, it allows the secretary of the Department of General Services to release it now or in the future,” Gordner said at the time. “As long as 80 percent of the land originally transferred remains in agriculture and for sewer sludge disposal.”
Gordner added, “The bill allows the secretary to release the restriction on a case-by-case basis.”
The borough uses part of the farmland for farming and disposal of sewer sludge.
The school district approached the borough in 2018 about accessing about 20 acres of land, which is along Route 11, to use for athletic fields. In July of that year, the borough and school district reached an agreement in which the district leased the 20 acres of farmland across from the primary school for soccer fields, and the borough received two-thirds of the playground at the former Danville Elementary School to build a new police station.
The district will lease the land for 99 years and pay $34,333 each year for 15 years.
Gordner said the state transferred the farmland to the borough in 1994 to settle a dispute with the borough related to sewer costs. Borough officials claimed the state owed the borough $300,000. The state transferred the acreage, part of which is in Mahoning Township, to the borough in exchange for forgiveness of the loan, the senator said.