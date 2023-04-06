Daniel Patterson, a nationally renowned author and expert on mental health, spoke to Danville Area School District students, parents and residents during multiple sessions Wednesday and will hold another session with school staff today.
This wasn’t a state-based initiative.
Geisinger, a nationally recognized health care provider, didn’t initiate this either.
School district officials? Nope.
The Danville High student group, Students Preserving Mental Health (SPM), deserves all of the credit for this one.
To call these speaking engagements important is diminishing.
Considering the rise in teen suicide — the very reason SPM exists today is due to the death by suicide of friends, colleagues and classmates — vital and critical are more appropriate descriptors.
Patterson discussed (and will discuss) warning signs of mental health conditions and addiction, the impact of technology on mental health and current trends as they relate to social media, drugs, alcohol and nicotine.
His appearance cost $17,000, a significant sum for a high school club to raise in a couple years — regardless of its importance — let alone in only seven months.
With funds accumulated since September hovering near the just-enough mark, and understanding the gravity of the moment, the group — more than 100 students strong — came up with one last effort to make sure they could cover the costs.
The Mind Over Matter basketball game pitting SPM members vs. district faculty Friday was a massive hit, raising $3,777 in a night.
“We never expected such a huge turnout,” said Megan Geise, Danville Primary School teacher and SPM advisor. “There was a line wrapped around the school to get in. We would like to thank everyone who came out to support such a great cause.”
The game, as it turned out, wasn’t necessary to hit their goal, but the funds are still going to be put to good use — mental health programs in the school district and scholarships in memory of three Danville students who died by suicide and fuel the club’s existence and actions.
Club members played basketball against staff from the whole district — Danville Primary School, Liberty Valley Intermediate School and Danville middle and high schools. The staff team also included Superintendent Molly Nied.
“We had close to 30 faculty members signed up to play in the game and to participate in the halftime performance,” Geise said. “During halftime, our cheerleaders did a TikTok dance with the teachers.”
SPM President Dameon White, a senior, sunk a three-pointer to clinch a 51-50 win on the court.
The real victory is what White and SPM have done to memorialize the schoolmates they lost, turning tragedy and heartbreak into action that will benefit an entire community.