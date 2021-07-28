DANVILLE — A group of young students took a walk through Danville history this week.
The primary and intermediate school youngsters took part in the Danville Area School District’s history camp, one of several summer camp programs held this month to enhance learning, especially after the COVID-induced learning interruptions over the past school year.
In the history camp, led by Danville Primary School teachers Tina Bartholomew and Laura Potter, the students learned about Danville’s iron mines, clothing of long ago and the area’s canals and railroads. The group was to cap off the week this morning with an overview of Danville’s history during a visit to the Montgomery House.
Bartholomew said 11 students in second, third and fourth grades signed up for the camp, held for a few hours each day. Eight attended on Wednesday.
“From 8:30 to 11:30, we’re talking about the history of Danville,” said Bartholomew, a Spanish teacher.
Van Wagner, a teacher, musician and Danville historian, met the students on Monday morning at the Robbins Trail at Hess Recreation Area.
There, he talked to them about Danville’s iron mines and how the furnaces were built and used to melt the iron ore. The students even got to chip away at some rocks.
“I just think the mining we did this week was extraordinary,” said Bradley Cummings, who will enter third grade at the intermediate school next month. “It’s a good feeling when you learn something new.”
The mining lesson, it turns out, was a favorite among the students.
“I liked the mining and looking for the iron,” said Leah Carr, another third-grader.
“I liked learning all the history,” said third-grader Cora Bendle. “I liked the Iron Ages.”
On Tuesday morning, the young history students visited Jean Knouse’s Kiddie Korner Boutique, a baby and children’s clothing store, where Knouse, a former Danville teacher, taught the kids about vintage clothing and toys from long ago.
Wednesday’s camp started off with a lesson in railroad safety. Loni Martz Briner and Diana L. Williams of North Shore Railroad Co. brought activity books, railroad hats and crafts for the kids to work on at a picnic table in front of the middle school.
“It takes a mile for a train to stop,” Briner said. “Railroad tracks are a very dangerous place because of that.”
She had the kids promise not to play on the railroad tracks.
The students used foam stickers Briner and Williams handed out to each make a picture of a train on a track.
Bartholomew and Potter then led the students on a walk to Canal Park next to the borough building, where Danville historian Helen “Sis” Hause outined some of the history of Pennsylvania’s canals, especially Danville’s, which opened in the early 1800s.
“Where you’re sitting in Canal Park would have been a big ditch,” Hause said.
She said the canal boats did not have motors but were pulled by donkeys or horses walking along the adjacent towpath.
One student asked how horses could pull a boat.
“There were many horses,” Bartholomew answered.
Hause said canals followed the river, except in Danville.
“It was highly unusual here,” she explained. “It veered into town then back to the river by the state hospital.”
Hause handed out Historic Danville coloring books, which were created by Andi Hummel of the Danville area and illustrated by her daughter S.A. Hummel in 1992 for Danville’s bicentennial.
“The camp was really nice,” third-grader Ella McDonough said. “I liked all the speakers.”
“It’s an awesome opportunity to learn about history,” said Potter, who teaches technology and gifted students.