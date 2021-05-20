DANVILLE — They knew they had to do something after two students — one, a seventh-grader — took their lives within four months of each other.
The efforts to prevent such a tragedy from happening again started with a dozen Danville Area High School students raising money for a scholarship to raise awareness about mental health. The students’ efforts, and the number of students involved, has grown into a formal school club of up to 86 members that has produced a video that’s garnered widespread interest.
The group known as SPM, which initially stood for Suicide Prevention Minithon to raise money for scholarships, is now an official high school club named Students Preserving Mental health, according to club adviser Emily Morgan, a biology teacher.
“When it became a club at the high school and they expanded their vision, they kept the same acronym of SPM for the Students Preserving Mental health,” Morgan said.
The student group formed in April 2020 after the younger student died in November 2019 and the older one, a junior, took his life in March of 2020.
“We made a video to tell why we wanted to start this, what are our goals,” said senior Laura Cashner.
The video caught the attention of the State College-based Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP).
“BHARP’s goal is to make it go nationwide,” said Laura’s twin sister, Lindsey.
Issue not new
The issue of mental and emotional health is not a new one among teens.
“Since COVID, it’s gotten worse,” Laura Cashner said.
Morgan said social media plays a big role in affecting students’ emotional health. Plus there is the stigma of nobody really wanting to talk about mental health issues.
“These kids are willing to have the tough conversations,” she said.
When SPM members gave a presentation to the school board in late February, a few Geisinger officials, including Dr. Frank Maffei, chair of Geisinger’s Department of Pediatrics and director of pediatric critical care, were at the meeting to give their own presentation. During his talk, Maffei said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected children emotionally more than the virus itself has affected them physically.
He also commended the students, saying what they are doing is important in providing peer-to-peer interaction.
Afterward, the Geisinger officials spoke with the students.
“That’s when they asked to partner with us,” said junior Chloe Hoffman.
Mental health first aid
Morgan said Geisinger and CMSU (Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union) Behavioral Health and Developmental Services have offered programming to the student group. The students are learning how to respond to students who are expressing emotional issues.
“If a kid says something, what do you say to him to not escalate the situation,” she said.
Geisinger’s version is called mental health first aid, while CMSU’s is QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer), a kind of CPR for emotions.
“I’ve heard people say this helped them a lot,” said senior Brady Hill.
He said he was close friends with the older student, and his friend’s death left him “kind of numb” at first.
“Getting out, talking about it with everybody, getting those emotions out, really helped kids deal with it,” Hill said.
Hoffman said that next year, she wants to organize outside activities, like a primary school fun run, to get kids outdoors.
“I think COVID has taken everybody a step back,” she said.
Hoffman said the group holds events, such as a home run derby, and carnival games.
The students’ hope is for everyone to stay connected and recognize if someone is having problems so they can get help and, most importantly, not harm themselves.
“These guys are willing to put in the time and the work to see that it doesn’t happen again,” Morgan said.