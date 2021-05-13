DANVILLE — An architectural firm’s feasibility study of Danville Area School District buildings recommends abandoning the aging, flood-prone middle school and building an addition onto the high school for seventh and eighth grades.
The report presented to the school board on Wednesday night by Mike Kelly of KCBA Architects, Center Valley, also suggests renovating the high school, moving sixth grade to Liberty Valley Intermediate School and shifting third grade to the current K-2 Danville Primary School.
The price tag for that and other work, such as renovations to the intermediate and primary schools and relocating athletic fields to the former Danville State Hospital farmland across the road from the primary school — $52.5 million, based on today’s prices.
The board took no action on the study’s recommendations, but voted to approve spending up to $99,885 on engineering and site designs and permits for athletic fields on the State Hospital Road land.
The board hired KCBA in February for $8,700 to conduct a districtwide facilities study. The facilities study, or feasibility study, will be incorporated into the district’s long-range 2030 plan.
Kelly said if the board decided to proceed with a project, it would take 10 to 12 months for approvals.
“Best case scenario is construction starting next summer, and the entire project would take two years to 2024,” Kelly told the board.
If the board waits until this fall to move ahead, completion would take until 2025, he said.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the fields would have to be done first and would require two years to seed. She said 2025 would be more realistic for completion.
Kelly said building the addition to the high school would require moving the baseball field.
The architect said early on in his hourlong presentation that the firm not only looked at the buildings, but also how they could best serve academics. He said discussions were held with building principals about how to make best use of classroom and support space. Discussions will continue in the future, Kelly said.
Next meeting in person
The next board meeting is on June 9, which board President Chris Huron said will be a full in-person meeting for those who wish to participate and ask questions. It also will be shown on YouTube for viewing only, he said.
In other business, the board also approved using $390,775 from the sale of the former Danville Area Elementary School as part of the district’s more than $4 million contribution to the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School’s pared down $16.8 million renovation project.
Board member Kyle Gordon voted no.
The board also approved the hiring of Sarah Strozyk as director of Family & Health Services at Danville Head Start at a salary of $41,259, effective upon the receipt of all clearances and paperwork.
Huron also blasted critics who he said make allegations that the board conducts business in secret then don’t participate in meetings.
“This board does not conduct secret meetings,” he said. “This is probably one of the most transparent boards I’m involved in.”
He invited anyone who feels the board is secretive to contact him and explain why they feel that way.