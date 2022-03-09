COOPER TWP. — That towering structure that looks like a giant metal mushroom or an oversized teed-up golf ball will ensure an ample water supply in parts of Montour and Columbia counties.
SUEZ Pa. has been putting the finishing touches on the 130-foot-high water tower along Route 11 in Cooper Township for several weeks after erecting it with a giant crane.
“The tank is the final part of the planned water service expansion to the Route 11 corridor in Montour and Cooper Townships,” said SUEZ Pa. spokeswoman Chelsea Clark. “It will maintain water pressure and supply for domestic and fire service along the corridor. In addition to the tank, a water main was installed along Route 11 in 2019–2020 and a pump station was constructed in 2020–2021.”
Cooper Township Supervisor Vice Chairman Tom Little said a couple of the businesses along Route 11 in the township have signed up to hook up to the water system to replace their well water.
“We signed up as a township for fire hydrants,” Little said. “Once the water tower is done, I’m sure they are going to go around and get businesses.”
The tank will hold up to 300,000 gallons of water when it goes into service this June, Clark said.
“Tank coating will begin as soon as weather permits and will be completed by the end of May,” she added.
Until then, crews are working high atop the water tower and along the post via crane.