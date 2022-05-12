DANVILLE — A rain date led to sunny skies over this year’s Spring Fling in downtown Danville.
With soaking rain in the forecast for Saturday, the Danville Business Alliance (DBA) moved the event to Sunday. Even though it was Mother’s Day, the crowds filled Mill Street for the daylong festival.
DBA Executive Director Rebecca Dressler hoped the crowds — and vendors — still would show, but she knew few people would have shown up on Saturday. She said most of the 200 vendors were able to show up the next day to set up along Mill, Lower Mulberry and portions of Mahoning and East Market streets.
“I continued to watch the weather throughout the week,” Dressler said. “It changed so much, it was going be a total washout. The rain was going to hang over us all day long.”
Once they received word from PennDOT they could close the road on Sunday instead of Saturday, the organizers had to contact the Danville Fire Police, the borough, the entertainment and vendors and get the word out to the public about the change.
“I think we lost 40 to 50 vendors, but we were going to lose more than that on Saturday,” Dressler said.
The 36th Spring Fling featured downtown and area businesses, food trucks, craft vendors and activities for the kids.
People came throughout the day to check out the handmade jewelry and wood, as well as soap, pottery and art. Plenty of food stands situated in between other vendors made it easy to find something to eat or drink.
The Spring Fling also was a chance for Danville to christen its recently completed Canal Park and amphitheater. Musical acts performed on the new stage.
Kay Roth, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, was pleased with the turnout.
“I did not get to set up outside, but the store was busy,” Roth said. “I was pleased. It was a great turnout. I had a lot of new customers who had not been there before.”
The cosmetics store and boutique owner said people didn’t know what to expect.
“I think everybody was pleasantly surprised,” she said. “It turned out to be a great event. It was a hard decision to make for DBA.”
“I think everybody was thrilled,” said Brad Bason, co-owner of Bason’s Coffee Roasting, which set up a stand along Mill Street. “It was great seeing a lot of friends, getting a chance to make some new ones.
“I’m just grateful for the leadership from DBA to make this decision. It was great to have everybody come on Mother’s Day and enjoy downtown.”
“People came out, brought their moms, and it was gorgeous day,” Dressler said. “Mother Nature was on our side.”