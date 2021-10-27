DANVILLE — Two Mahoning Township supervisors running for re-election face a challenge from a third candidate in Tuesday’s general election.
Glen Cromley, 61, a township native, is one of two Republican nominees running for one of two six-year seats on the five-member board. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn, 72, in the final year of his first six-year term, is the other Republican nominee.
Molly Shultz, 72, who ran for a four-year term in 2017 when the board was expanded by two members, is the lone Democrat running for a six-year term.
”I’ve lived about all my life in Mahoning Township, I was born and raised here on Bloom Road, one of seven siblings,” said Cromley, who retired two years ago from Merck & Co. in Riverside.
Other than living for four years in Danville, he has been a township resident and has been active for years in the East End Fire Company, where he currently is the firemen’s relief association treasurer.
He said he is running for office because he wants to give back to the community.
”I just think it is my turn in the barrel,” Cromley said. “If you want to see change and put your foot forward, you have to take that step.”
His top priority, if elected, is water mitigation, though he said the supervisors have a plan and are working to correct flooding problems.
”I’ve been canvassing the township,” Cromley said. “I live at the corner of Oak and Jade streets. I get water in my basement. Everybody has water. It’s going to take time, it’s going to take cooperation and it’s going to take money.”
He said the flooding on Bloom Road and near the entrance to Geisinger not only affects residents, but businesses, as well.
Cromley said, though, he doesn’t have any pet projects. This is a first step to get involved.
He said that as a whole, the township’s workers do an excellent job providing service and containing costs.
Lynn and Shultz said the water mitigation, or flood control, are among their priorities.
”I have a lot of projects we’ve been working on the past couple of years,” Lynn said. “It all has do with residents of the township. I’d like to see those through.”
He wants to get the flooding under control at Bloom Road at Woodbine Lane. He and the other supervisors are planning improvements at the Bloom Road-Academy Avenue intersection near the Geisinger entrance that would include a right turn-only lane going into Geisinger.
”That project is in the works now,” Lynn said. “It probably won’t get underway until 2024. They did surveying the other day.”
Lynn also pointed out the current board’s accomplishments.
”We have eliminated the per capita tax, the street light tax, fire hydrant tax, and we don’t plan to put up our taxes in the foreseeable future,” he said. “I enjoy my job. This is my township. I like to help the township people. I’ve been here since I was 5 years old. I would like to see it grow and be more productive.”
He also touted his six years of experience on the job and his connections with state government and lawmakers.
”I’d just like to take the time to ask people to vote for me for a second term,” Lynn said. “I try to be as transparent as possible as I was the first time.”
Shultz also said she enjoys her work as supervisor and helping out residents.
”Basically, I want to continue the things we were working on, water mitigation, flooding, that’s a priority right now,” Shultz said.
She said there is some frustration with getting permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to do the mitigation work.
”We got the funding,” she said.
”The Bloom and Academy intersection has to be redone and taken care of,” she said, adding, though, the township has to wait for PennDOT and DEP for them to work with the township.