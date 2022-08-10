MAHONING TWP. — Township supervisors Monday approved the purchase of $2,918 in breaching equipment and door rams for police to have in the event of a school shooting.
The township will purchase the equipment from KPI Tactical, which Police Chief Fred Dyroff said is a Lancaster-based vendor. He said the company will deliver the products and back them up if there are problems.
Dyroff said he also applied for a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to fund equipment such as ballistic shields, ballistic helmets and other tools and equipment. He said that equipment would cost another $9,000.
The chief said there were more than 300 active shooter incidents (those with three or more victims) in 2022, including the Buffalo, New York, shopping center, the elementary school in Uvalde, Taxes, and the Highland Park, Illinois, shooting at an Independence Day parade.
“While reviewing the equipment needs of this department and reading reports on the shortcomings at the Uvalde massacre, it is evident our department needs vital equipment in each police vehicle,” Dyroff read from his report. “While we have some of this equipment in station, it is not in each patrol vehicle. Should an officer need to respond directly to a mass shooting event, which they will, they do not have the time to return to the station and grab it.”
He said if the department does not receive the grant, he would like to ask the supervisors for approval to purchase the shields and helmets.
Floodplain ordinance
The supervisors also approved an ordinance to encourage appropriate construction practices in floodplain areas to minimize flood damage. The ordinance will require the person or business planning construction or development in the township to obtain a permit from the floodplain administrator.
Violators could face a fine of $25 to $600, plus court costs.
Township Solicitor Jonathan DeWald said the ordinance allows developers in the floodplain to get flood insurance.
Dumpster Day
The township will hold Dumpster Day this Saturday, from 8-11 a.m., at the Danville Soccer Complex, East Market Street Danville.
Residents are asked to enter from the west end of the lot, next to the water treatment plant. Only one vehicle or trailer is allowed per household. Proof of residency is required. The township also reserves the right to refuse any items and requests residents help unload their items, if able.
More information is available at www.mahoningtownship.org.