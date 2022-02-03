WASHINGTONVILLE — Talen Energy is clearing trees at the Montour Preserve for a proposed gas line to convert the coal-fired Montour Plant to natural gas.
Talen spokeswoman Taryne Williams said, though, the timetable for the project is contingent upon financing.
“The project timeline is not yet finalized as the gas conversion project is contingent upon Talen securing the necessary financing,” Williams said. “However, we are moving forward with some of the long lead activities in parallel.”
She said Talen remains committed to ceasing coal burning at the plant by the end of 2025, as the company announced in November of 2020.
“If the project moves ahead, it is our intention to keep the plant running on natural gas only, which could extend operations past 2025,” Williams responded in an email.
Approximately 120 people work at the plant, according to Williams.
Talen reached an agreement early last year to close its ash waste disposal site at the Montour Plant in seven years and stop burning coal within five years, as well as undertake more immediate conservation measures to stem water pollution near the plant.
The agreement between the power company and the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association also states Talen will donate Lake Chillisquaque, the Montour Preserve and $1 million to maintain the preserve when the plant closes, as well as provide $200,000 to Riverkeepers Association to monitor pollution.
The preserve’s new owner will receive the $1 million payment from Talen within two years after the plant no longer is operating and no longer needs water from Lake Chillisquaque for cooling.
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said after the agreement was announced last March that the county was not interested in taking ownership because it would have to maintain the lake’s dam, which Talen currently maintains.
He and Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), both said the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) should take it over. DCNR spokesman Terry Brady said, though, the state already had about 60 state parks and forests with dams.
MARC, which leases the 650-acre Montour Preserve from Talen for $1 a year, cannot legally own property.
Williams said at the time that the plant might not shut down for 10 to 15 years.
Bodes well for preserve
If the Montour plant is converted to gas, Stoudt said last March, he anticipated the useful life expectancy of the plant would increase by 25 to 30 years.
Stoudt, who reported at the Jan. 24 MARC meeting that MARC posted some trail closures at the preserve to protect visitors during the tree clearing, said that if Talen converts the plant to natural gas, the plant will continue to need Lake Chillisquaque at the preserve for a backup water supply.
“As a result, the continued operation of the Montour Plant would bode well for the continued operation of the Montour Preserve,” Stoudt said.
The trail closures he noted included the Goose Woods Trail, Wildlife Management Trail, Ridgefield Point Loop Trail, and a portion of the Chilisuagi Trail (between the Goose Cove Picnic Area and the Bluebird Trail Parking Lot Access). He said the closures were expected to last several days.
Talen and Pattern Energy also are planning a 1,000-acre solar farm in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships that will include 100 megawatts of generating capacity, enough to power approximately 20,000 homes per year.
The Montour Solar One project is independent from the power plant and will not impact the plant’s operation, company officials said.
The Montour plant is one of the four wholly-owned Talen coal-burning plants the company wants to convert to natural gas.