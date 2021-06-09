DANVILLE — Property taxes will increase for Danville Area School District taxpayers.
The school board Tuesday night adopted a $44 million budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year that raises real estate taxes 3.5 percent.
As district Business Manager Bobbi Ely explained before the board gave preliminary approval to the spending plan in late April, the proposed tax hike from 13.0628 mills to 13.5099 mills would result in average increases of $55.73 a year in the Montour County portion of the district and $79.15 in the Northumberland County portion.
One mill of tax is equal to $1 in property tax levied for each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Ely said the increase would help balance the budget and leave the district with a $7.5 million general operating fund balance to use for emergencies or increases in health care costs and pension contributions, Ely said.
Robert Buehner, who is on both Republican and Democratic ballots in the fall for one of two four-year seats on the board, did not speak during the meeting but said afterward that the increase of 3.5 percent “is an outrage in light of the fact the district received a huge sum of money because of COVID.”
He said the increase would hit senior citizens hard.
Ely said in April that the additional federal funding related to COVID-19 helped balance the budget.
She said the district would cut expenses by not filling four teacher positions, a savings of approximately $476,000; not replacing three paraprofessionals, saving $91,500; using $2.3 million in COVID money; reducing equipment purchases by $200,000, and using about $255,000 in savings from refinancing 2016 bonds.
Ely also listed other ways to reduce costs: recruit students from outside cyber schools to return to Danville; research bond financing opportunities for the 2017 bond series, and continue to analyze investment opportunities.
The board raised taxes one other time in the past five years. The 2.7 percent increase in 2019 raised $390,775 toward the district’s contribution to the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School’s proposed expansion.
Danville’s share 25 percent
The district’s share of the now $16.8 million project is $4.3 million, which is 25.57 percent of the cost based on the Danville district’s property market values compared to those in the vo-tech school’s other sending districts, said the vo-tech Business Manager Tony Lylo. Danville Area is one of six sending school districts.
Lylo and the vo-tech’s Administrative Director Ken Kryder discussed the project with the school board at the meeting. Kryder said the project was scaled back from $27 million to $16.8 million after one district — Benton Area — pulled out as a member school district and COVID hit. He said an upgrade is sorely needed.
“This is only the second major project in 53 years,” Kryder told the board. “The last one was in 2001.”
He said later, “I think we’ve kicked the can down the road long enough.”
Lylo said 10 percent of the districts’ share would have to be paid by Aug. 1 and the remainder 30 days after contracts are awarded.
He said, though, “We’re looking at a way to spread out the other 90 percent.”
Most coaches’ salaries OK’d
The board also approved contracts for fall and winter coaches after pulling out field hockey coach Sarah Biddle’s name for further consideration at the request of board member Jennifer Gurski. Gurski said Biddle was only offered a one-year contract. Gurski said that of the three female coaches, only one was offered a three-year contract. She said Biddle is a seasoned coach who builds morale.
“There is a lot more to coaching than winning and losing,” Gurski said.
Kyle Gordon and Chris Huron voted against removing Biddle from the list. Bonnie Edmeads voted against approving the remainder of the coaches’ contracts.
According to information provided by district Business Manager Bobbi Ely, cross country coach Jeff Brandt is topped off at $8,000 for each of the next three years, as are football coach Mike Brennan, boys basketball coach Gary Grozier, swimming coach Danielle Sticklin and wrestling coach Seth Kanaskie. Girls soccer coach Dave Tumolo will receive $7,985 in the upcoming school year and $8,000 in each of the following two school years.
Boys soccer coach Brian Dressler received a one-year contract at $8,000, as did girls basketball coach Wayne Renz. Bowling coach Andrew Arnold received a three-year contract at $7,865 the first year and $8,000 the following two years.
Golf coach Ron Kanaskie received a one-year contract at $8,000 and girls tennis coach Nicole Maxfield received a one-year contract for $3,300.
Ely did not list the amount of Biddle’s proposed one-year contract.
In other business, the board approved a contract for district insurance through the Seltzer Group at a cost of $98,132; workers compensation insurance through the Seltzer Group at $112,799, and interscholastic sports coverage through Yoder Insurance at $10,009.