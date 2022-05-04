DANVILLE — St. Joseph Catholic School teacher Matt Gilger produced another video on the school this year, as he has done in the past, to let more families know about the school.
Since the last video included much about COVID, Gilger wanted to do another to show the school had come out the other end.
In the the 4:32 video, which includes aerial drone footage of Danville shot by Daily Item photographer Rob Inglis and used with permission, and “Roar x Together,” a Sia and Katy Perry mashup for background music, teachers and students talk about what they like about St. Joe’s. It shows students participating in various activities.
Gilger, of Coal Township, said he did the video on “no budget” in his free time in the past couple of months, using photos and video he collected over the past year.
“I do a video every year, just to give families an idea what we’re about,” said Gilger, a health, physical education, technology and STEM teacher at the school.
The school’s current enrollment of about 150 is for students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
Gilger, who has taught at the school since 2014, said a lot of families move to the Danville area from out of town to work at Geisinger.
The video is on the school’s YouTube and website, under the page for prospective students.
“I posted it to our Facebook page on April 25,” Gilger said. “It reached over a thousand views on Facebook. On YouTube, over a hundred.”
“We got a lot of positive reaction,” said St. Joseph School Principal Kimberly Winters.
She said the video was good social media content.
“A lot of people said so,” Winters said.
She said people commented on how well the video was done and how the school was growing.