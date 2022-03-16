DANVILLE — Three Montour County Prison inmates, including one heading to state prison for a 2019 fatal shooting in Valley Township, are facing assault charges for attacking and injuring another inmate last month, according to charges filed by Chief County Detective Ray Gerringer.
David Earle Downing, 36, who was convicted in December of involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to the fatal shooting at the Super 8 motel, Noah Samuel Stroup, 26, and Scott Buckley, 38, are all charged with simple assault and harassment.
According to the criminal complaints Gerringer filed in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder, the three “did assault inmate Ezekiel M. Rodarte by striking, shoving and kicking the victim” on Feb. 26 at 11:49 a.m. Gerringer wrote that security video captured the assault, in which Rodarte suffered a fractured left rib, multiple abrasions and a closed fracture to the right wrist.
Correctional officers removed Rodarte from the first-floor cellblock. He was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment.
The three inmates charged in the assault are scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Shrawder on April 6 at 10 a.m.
Montour County Judge Gary E. Norton sentenced Downing on Feb. 17 to a state prison sentence of 45 months to up to 12 years, with credit for the 875 days he had spent in jail since the September 2019 shooting. Downing was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was tried in the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey. Norton also fined Downing a total of $2,500 and ordered him to pay $4,600 in restitution to the Potts family for funeral expenses.
County prison Warden Sam Kranzel said on Wednesday that Downing was still an inmate at the local jail. He said Downing had not yet been transported to state prison because sometimes it takes a month or so before inmates are processed for the move to the new facility.