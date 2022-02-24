MAHONING TWP. — When resident Linda Rea asked township officials last week if they knew when PennDOT was going to repair Bloom Road, Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn told her what she likely didn’t want to hear.
Lynn said state Department of Transportation representatives last told him the project to mill and repave the busy thoroughfare would not happen until late 2023, early 2024 or even early 2025.
“Since the rain and ice, it’s gotten worse,” Rea told the supervisors at their Feb. 14 meeting. “They need to replace the whole road.”
“Everybody’s hollering about it,” Lynn said on Wednesday. “They think it’s our road.”
Bloom Road is a state road, and PennDOT is responsible for its maintenance and repair, though Lynn has been pushing for PennDOT to move up the project.
PennDOT microsurfaced the road about three years ago with a protective thin layer of asphalt emulsion mixed with finely crushed stone. The microsurfacing, or microcoating, is designed to extend the life of the road surface.
In Bloom Road’s case, it did not last the five years PennDOT expected it to last. Today, Bloom Road is pock marked in places with divots in the asphalt or lined with vein-like cracks that reach across each of the two lanes. Drivers familiar with the road tend to drive near the fog line or near the center of the road to avoid the holes, Lynn said.
“I drive that road like other people drive it — like a snake,” said Supervisor T.S. Scott. “That’s what people are doing.”
Lynn said heavy trucks, mostly tractor-trailers making deliveries to Geisinger, are battering the road.
“There are at least a half dozen tractor-trailers a day,” Lynn said. “It’s gotten worse in the last couple of months. They (PennDOT) put salt down on it, put stuff on it, plow it and cinder it. It’s getting under the microcoating.”
The last time PennDOT milled and paved Bloom Road, a state-owned road, was in the late 1980s or early 1990s, according to Lynn.
“It starts getting bad from in front of the township building,” he said. “The worst stuff is between Sunoco and before the (East End) fire company. When it rains and the water lays in there, about an inch of microcoating comes off and splashes against the houses.”
Lynn said PennDOT plans to redo Bloom Road from the Danville Borough line to Diehl Street, just past Kaseville Road.
“They are going to be working at night,” he said.
The township also has grant money to rebuild the traffic signals and add turning lanes at the intersection with Academy Avenue near the Geisinger campus entrance. PennDOT awarded the township $351,140 to modernize the traffic signal at the intersection The project, which township engineer Drew Barton estimated could cost between $400,000 and $500,000, including engineering and inspection, would also include timing equipment, pedestrian and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, arms, foundations and controllers.
Pedestrian, bike pathsWhen PennDOT does finally reconstruct and resurface Bloom Road, the township plans to add pedestrian and bicycle paths on each side.
“We’ve been working on this for a long, long time,” said Scott, who first proposed the roadside paths a few years ago.
There were other priorities, though — water mitigation, reconstructing Bald Top Road, which was collapsing, and other projects. The township applied a couple of times for grant money to add the pedestrian and bike paths.
“Meanwhile, we were working with our engineers,” Scott said. “We had good support with PennDOT.”
Township officials learned in November that they would receive a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to construct the paths.
The overall work on Bloom Road includes upgrades to 5,400 linear feet of roadway, including bike lanes on both sides of the road and a pedestrian walkway, possibly just on the north side of the road.
Supervisor John Whelan has said state law requires a bicycle path on both sides of the road because bikes are supposed to follow the flow of traffic, but initial plans are to build the pedestrian path only on the north side.
“Maybe some areas might not be able to have pedestrian paths or walking paths on both sides,” Scott said.
The sidewalks along the road run for just five blocks, for about one-half mile, beginning at the Danville Borough line. They abruptly end at Ardmoor Avenue, but walkers and joggers still travel the shoulders of Bloom Road well beyond that. Bloom Road continues for nearly four more miles in the township.
Lynn said the paths would run from Ardmoor to around Meadow Avenue.
“I don’t know if we’re going to go any farther,” he said. “If we have to start moving telephone poles, I really don’t want to spend taxpayer money on that.”
As for the timing of the project, Scott said PennDOT already made promises to do other jobs. He said the township also has to complete the engineering on the paths.
“The earliest we might be ready is ‘23,” he said.
He added that the possibility of war in Ukraine could affect the price of petroleum, which is used in paving materials.
“The only thing I can say for certain is it won’t be done this year,” Scott said. “Neither we nor PennDOT are ready.”
Both Scott and Lynn said PennDOT likely would fill the holes on Bloom Road to make it a bit smoother for motorists until the project is done.