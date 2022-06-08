The Danville News
DANVILLE — Two Montour County Court defendants will spend up to a year in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program.
President Judge Gary E. Norton said the two would have their records cleared if they follow the program’s guidelines, which they could complete in six months. They will pay court costs, fines ranging from $1,000 to $1,500, perform 20 hours of community service and report to the probation office by phone once a month.
Jason Edward Moore, 42, of 547 Mill St., Apt. 301, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in Danville last Aug. 20 with a blood alcohol level of .138 percent.
Reece Robert Mowery, 22, of 116 Tower Road, Danville, was charged with DUI in Valley Township for driving with a blood alcohol level of .059 percent on June 13, 2020.