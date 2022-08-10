DANVILLE — Two Montour County Court defendants pleaded guilty this week to assaults on a Geisinger Medical Center security officer and two nurses.
Cameron Wolfe, 22, of 22 Race St., Milton, who admitted to simple assault, was accused of kicking security officer Walter Britton in the chest on Jan. 23, which caused the officer to slam into a window sill, according to court documents. Britton was treated for his injuries then released.
Britton and other security officers were holding Wolfe down so medical staff could administer medication, the documents state.
Wolfe told President Judge Gary E. Norton he is undergoing treatment for bipolar disease, autism and schizoaffective disorder. The judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.
Samantha Christian Cieri, 23, of Muncy, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault for attacks on two Geisinger registered nurses on Feb. 10. Court documents state Cieri punched and scratched Alan Wolfe and dug her fingernails into Darla Lee’s index finger, causing a puncture wound.
Cieri also will be sentenced later.
Four defendants were sentenced to probation during the Monday court session.
Patricia Zimmerman, 21, of 509 S. 7th St., Shamokin, must pay court costs and a $500 fine, spend 20 months on probation and pay $586.73 in restitution to Weis Markets in Danville after admitting to taking that amount in merchandise from the store in July. The mother of four, who brought her infant to court in a carrier, testified she is in phase 3 of the Northumberland County Drug Court program.
Ray Wood, 58, of 230 Bald Top Road, Mahoning Township, admitted to access device fraud and receiving stolen property for running up $655.72 in charges on a credit card from his employer, NAPA Auto Parts, Danville, between Dec. 6 and Feb. 11. He now owes the company $199. Wood was admitted to the one-year felony diversion program, during which he must perform 120 hours of community service, check in once a month with county probation and pay court costs in order to avoid jail time.
Axel Arturo Murillo, 23, of 10 California Circle, Watsontown, was ordered by Norton to pay court costs, a $300 fine, spend six months on probation, participate in the State Alcohol Highway Safety Program, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and perform 20 hours of community service in connection with a driving under the influence of alcohol charge. The charge stemmed from a one-vehicle crash on Route 54 in Limestone Township on April 8, 2021. Murillo had a blood alcohol content of .205 percent at the time of the crash, according to court documents.
Christian Avery Epps, 35, of Dundalk, Maryland, was sentenced to 18 months of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs on a criminal trespass charge. He previously pleaded guilty to the charge for entering a locked storage shed at 1266 Bloom Road in Mahoning Township Oct. 30 after being evicted from the residence. Epps told Norton he still had belongings there and was trying to retrieve utility bills because the electrical service was still in his name at the residence. He said he could not get service in Maryland because of that. The judge pointed out that police previously had told Epps to stay away from the property.
Epps also faces charges of cruelty to animals and driving under the influence of controlled substances. District Attorney Angela Mattis requested a continuance of those cases.
The following defendants entered guilty pleas on Monday and will be sentenced following pre-sentencing investigations:
Joshua A. Mundrick, 39, of 1122 Front St., Danville, admitted to indecent exposure for exposing his genitals to a woman on Dec. 23, 2019, in Valley Township.
Harold Calvin Heddings Jr., 58, Hughesville, admitted to driving under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine on Aug. 6, 2021 in Anthony Township.
Tyrell Thomas, 29, homeless, formerly of 487 Rooney Ave., admitted to a simple assault charge for punching and slapping Adrienne Root in Danville last Oct. 23.
Lori Minnick, of 34 Orchard Ave., Apt. 1101, Danville, pleaded to issuing a bad check for $650 to Tim Raup on Oct. 9, 2018.