The Danville News
DANVILLE — Old wiring in the attic of a Railroad Street home sparked a noontime fire on Wednesday that chased the two homeowners from their house.
Danville Deputy Fire Chief Joe Miller said no one was injured and the homeowners escaped the fire. Miller did not have the homeowners’ names.
Firefighters were called out at 12:02 p.m. to the structure fire at 931 Railroad St. Miller said a unit from East End Fire Company in Mahoning Township was first on the scene and got the first line in to knock down the fire.
Fire units from Danville, Mahoning Township and Elysburg responded to the alarm.
“The fire was knocked down, I would say, in the first 10 minutes,” Miller said.
He said firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. Most of that time was to make sure there was no fire extension in the walls, according to Miller.
He said the cause was electrical.
“It was old wiring in the attic,” Miller said.
The cause was not suspicious. The fire caused significant damage in the attic. There also was some water damage on the first and second floors, but that was not significant, he said.
Water and electrical service were shut down, so the homeowners are temporarily staying with relatives, Miller said.
He said they have insurance.