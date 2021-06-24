jsylvester@thedanvillenews.com
DANVILLE — A Milton woman accused of choking and scratching her boyfriend in a domestic incident two and a half years ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to simple assault.
Montour County President Judge Thomas James immediately sentenced Janna Louise Idehara, 42, to six months of probation.
Idehara, of 20 Ferry Lane, also must pay court costs and a $300 fine, James ordered. He gave her credit for 33 days served in prison and said if she completed all aspects of her sentence, she could be released early from probation.
According to the criminal complaint state police at Milton filed, Idehara and David Wayne Stahl were drinking at a residence at 21 Mingle Road, Anthony Township, on Dec.15, 2018, when the confrontation occurred at about 12:30 a.m.
In the only other plea on Wednesday, Donovan Curtis, 33, of Berwick, admitted to driving under the influence of marijuana Nov. 20 in Danville. According to the criminal complaint filed by Danville police, a passerby spotted Curtis passed out in his vehicle just off Route 54 on Spruce Street at about 9:40 a.m.
He will be sentenced following a pre-sentencing investigation.