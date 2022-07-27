The Danville News
DANVILLE — This year, there will be two recipients of the 2021 and 2022 Robert N. Pursel Award
Recipients of the 2021 and 2022 Robert N. Pursel Award for Community Service will be honored at the 2022 Holiday Happenings Gala Dec. 10 at the Pine Barn Inn.
The annual event showcases the community service-oriented citizens of Danville.
Joanne and Mike Benjamin, announced as recipients last year, will be honored at the December event due to last year’s event cancellation. The Benjamins have been committed to helping their neighbors for their entire lives and continue to show devotion to the Danville community through much volunteer involvement. They led the planning, organization and celebration of Holiday Happenings for many years, raising funds to support the unmet needs of local organizations.
The committee will also honor Bill Lavage as a Pursel Award recipient this year. Lavage moved to Danville in 1981 to lead the Geisinger Employees Federal Credit Union. Under his leadership, the organization became Service 1st Federal Credit Union, and grew to over $620 million in assets and 11 locations throughout the region. It has grown from a business of four employees to 75 employees in Danville and 124 systemwide.
One of the seven core values that guide the Service 1st team is “support community,” and Lavage leads this value by example. His board membership, service, and leadership with community organizations have included: Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, Columbia-Montour Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Danville Area Little League, St. Joseph’s CYO Basketball Team, Danville Area Community Center, Danville Area Community Foundation, Danville Business Alliance, Columbia-Montour Partnership for Community Development, Montour Area Recreation Commission, ThinkBIG, Going Gold Pediatric Cancer Awareness Campaign, and the Iron Heritage Festival.
Full biographies of the Benjamins and Lavage are available at csgiving.org/holiday-happenings.
Proceeds from Holiday Happenings benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors endowment fund of the Community Giving Foundation: Danville. This unrestricted fund supports unmet needs in the Danville community by granting to local nonprofit organizations. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Visit csgiving.org/holiday-happenings for more information. Individual tickets will go on sale mid-October.
Community Giving Foundation: Danville is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages over 320 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the foundation at 570-752-3930.