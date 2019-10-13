The parents of a 6-day-old infant who died following a Pseudomonas bacteria outbreak at Geisinger Medical Center on Sept. 30 have hired Philadelphia attorney Matt Casey to investigate their child's death.
"There are all kinds of questions that come to mind that are truly shocking," said Casey who intends to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Geisinger on behalf of Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis David Cepeda, the Hazle Township parents of Abel David Cepeda.
Abel was born at the Danville hospital on September 24 and died in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on September 30.
At the time Rodriguez and Cepeda were not informed about a specific cause of their child's death and were never told that the NICU may be contaminated by a waterborne bacteria. Three infants died following the outbreak and five others were infected, hospital officials confirmed in an Oct. 7 press conference.
The day before Geisinger officials held the press conference notifying the public about the waterborne bacteria-related deaths, Casey said, Rodriguez and Cepeda were informed that their son was among three children who died following the outbreak but made no mention of their intention to hold a press conference the next day.
During the press conference, Geisinger officials said they became aware of the presence of the bacteria in early August.
"This was concealed for two months. They knew there was a problem back in August yet they continued to accept kids into that NICU," Casey said, adding the failure of the hospital exposed "the most vulnerable of patients."
In a statement released Friday afternoon, Geisinger offered sympathies for the families and will "provide our full support to the families and loved ones who have been affected."
"Geisinger has worked closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate and ensure that proactive measures already taken have eradicated the bacteria as well as prevent any additional cases," said Matthew Van Stone, Geisinger Media Relations Director. "Both agencies have supported Geisinger’s plan. We will continue our meticulous and comprehensive infection control practices at Geisinger Medical Center to reduce the risk of any infection in any infant, and we remain committed to providing the highest level of family-centered neonatal care for our families and babies.
Casey, a founding partner of Ross Feller Casey in Philadelphia, said the firm has already begun an investigation into Abel's death, asking Geisinger to preserve all written and electronic records relating to the outbreak and expects to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Geisinger.
The attorney said he's speaking out now before filing a lawsuit to counter the hospital's public statements.
“Geisinger has for the last week waged a media offensive advancing its side of the story," said Casey. "It’s about time someone spoke out for these families and their dead children. That’s what we are going to do."