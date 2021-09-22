VALLEY TWP. — Township supervisors recently approved an agricultural security area (ASA) of just over 500 acres in the township.
Supervisor Mike Kull said that first one property owner requested the supervisors approve his acreage as an ASA, then a couple of others joined in.
Kull said a resident was concerned the approval would open the door for a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO), in which hundreds or thousands of livestock are bred in close quarters.
“This has nothing to do with that,” Kull said.
Approval of a CAFO requires public hearings and permits related to specifics of the operation such as land use and nutrient and manure management, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
According to the state Department of Agriculture, ASAs protect farmland from non-agricultural uses and from ordinances and lawsuits affecting normal farming activity. They also provide for review of farmland condemnation by state and local government agencies.
A combined minimum of 250 acres is required for the establishment of an ASA. An ASA may include non-adjacent farmland parcels of at least 10 acres or be able to produce $2,000 annually from the sale of agricultural products.
“As township supervisors, we really couldn’t say no,” Kull said.