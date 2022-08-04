VALLEY TWP. — Most people who look at a tree stump see a tree stump.
Jo Pennypacker sees potential.
Pennypacker, 61, is a professional artist with her own studio that’s right behind the Valley Township home she shares with her husband, David Pennypacker, and their two Australian shepherds.
Living in a rural area, Pennypacker has plenty of material from nature that she likes to incorporate into her work, whether it’s stumps, twigs, leaves or feathers. She may represent them in paintings, glaze them or turn them into a piece of art.
“I find stumps, driftwood,” she said. “I want to incorporate them into my art.”
She works in acrylic and does some mixed media work. She paints, sculpts, creates fiber art.
“I collect a lot of things I can incorporate into art — nature, textiles, old book pages,” Jo said. “Right now, I’m going into a exploration phase.”
An example of her work with textiles is “The Hide Horse,” inspired by the skin horse in the classic story, “The Velveteen Rabbit.”
As Pennypacker wrote in her blog on her website, jopennypackerart.com, “This work is as much about the transformation of the materials, from leftover pieces of the mural parachute cloth and the other bits and pieces of materials and found objects, as it is about the internal daily struggle of facing change and transformation in my own life and relationships.”
Created Danville mural
Her paintings, photography and Raku-fire clay reflect elements of nature, and in the case of “The Hide Horse,” life itself.
The Raku method, which results in a glaze with a variety of colors, involves taking the red-hot pots from the kiln and placing them on sawdust, newspaper or another material that will catch fire and starve the pot of oxygen.
Other than a two-year stint with the Montour County Veterans Affairs Office, most of that time as director, Pennypacker has been a self-employed artist since 2001 and has been commissioned to create murals, decorative finishes and custom artwork while exhibiting her studio artwork. David, 66, a Millville native, is an Air Force veteran.
Jo created the 1,900-square-foot outdoor mural at Route 11 and Mill Street in Danville as an independent study and Bloomsburg University URSCA (Undergraduate Research, Scholarly and Creative Activity) project in 2013.
“Five to six months, start to finish,” she said of the mural project.
A Mississippi native, Pennypacker studied art in high school and through a correspondence course. She enrolled in the fine arts program at the University of Southern Mississippi from 1979-1982. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts from Bloomsburg University in 2014.
Both she and David also are photographers and have exhibited their work in the area.
“We have an ongoing exhibit at Body Balance on Route 11 (in Danville),” she said.
Jo has lived in Pennsylvania since 1985, previously in the Quakertown area, and in the Danville area since 2007. The couple married in July 2007 on the property where they live along Mahoning Creek. Trees and wildlife — deer, raccoons, minks, ducks and other creatures — make up their backyard landscape.
“She saw something in the property,” David said.
“She’s the artist, the true artist,” he said. “I’m always amazed at what she can do with her creativity.”