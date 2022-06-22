VALLEY TWP. — Imagine if just four fire stations answered calls in the entire state of Pennsylvania.
Now imagine those fire stations had few functioning fire trucks and no tools.
Valley Township Fire Chief Mike Kull found just such a situation in Malawi, Africa, where an estimated 19.1 million people live. About 12.8 million people live in Pennsylvania.
He recently traveled to Malawi with an aid group called Africa Fire Mission, or AFM, to teach firefighting techniques and help upgrade the fire stations.
Africa Fire Mission, an organization founded by an American husband and wife from Ohio, involves three of Kull’s favorite things — firefighting, a faith-based component and Africa.
“My wife and I visited and toured southern Africa in 2008 on a vacation before settling down and starting a family,” said Kull, 42, who also is a Valley Township supervisor and a state forest fire warden.
Like most firefighters visiting somewhere new, he also had to check out the local fire departments. That’s when he saw a need and learned about AFM.
Nancy Moore, of Cincinnati, a social worker who co-founded Africa Fire Mission in 2012 with her husband, Dave Moore, a former fire chief, said the nonprofit is committed to increasing the sustainable capacity of fire departments in developing countries.
“We accomplish this through training, empowerment, support and encouragement,” she said in an email response.
“Africa Fire Mission works in six countries throughout Africa, including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Sierra Leone and Zambia,” wrote Moore, AFM’s executive director. “In 2022 we are expanding our consultation work into Nigeria. In 2018, a request to expand our services into Ukraine has led us outside of Africa and into Europe.”
Kull returned earlier this month from Malawi, in southeast Africa, where he spent two weeks. In November, he took part in a weeklong symposium and firefighting instruction in Nairobi, Kenya.
“Malawi is about the size of Pennsylvania,” Kull said. “It’s sort of a long, skinny country with a big lake — Lake Malawi.”
It has four fire stations in the entire country. The fire stations they have do not have adequate numbers of vehicles or firefighting equipment, Kull said.
He said Malawi is one of the 10 least developed countries in the world.
“They have never purchased any of their own firefighting equipment,” Kull said. “It’s all donated from a foreign aid group. Only a few of the fire trucks are functioning. Some wouldn’t be considered roadworthy here in the United States.”
They don’t even have the basic tools American firefighters take for granted. He said some firefighters use a piece of pipe or rebar as a hand tool.
“We really didn’t see any hand tools,” he said. “A fire ax. No one showed us they have anything as simple as a fire ax.”
The instructors trained the firefighters on new hydraulic tools that belonged to the Ministry of Health, which keeps them but doesn’t know how to use the tools.
Few fire trucksThe group visited three of the country’s four stations — in Blantyre, the country’s center of finance and commerce; Zomba, the most rural, and Lilongwe, the most populated.
“In Lilongwe, the capital city, one of six fire trucks was functioning,” Kull said. “We saw a number of Japanese fire trucks. They don’t have the means to purchase their own fire trucks. They can’t get the equipment to fix them.”
Zomba had a set of hydraulic rescue tools that hadn’t worked since 2009. They also don’t have any breathing apparatus.
“Because of that, firefighting in these places is most certainly a death sentence,” Kull said. “So many die in the line of duty, there is no health insurance, yet they are happy.”
He said it is amazing how happy people can be with so little.
“We worked on them, got their gas-powered tools working,” he said. “That’s part of our mission. We’ll bring personal protective equipment, turnout gear.”
They also taught CPR and how to stop bleeding and apply a tourniquet.
“On this particular tour, there were four instructors,” Kull said.
One member of the team joining Kull was from the Allentown area, one came from Berlin, Germany, and the other was a fire safety advocate from Kenya.
Malawi has an emergency phone system similar to 9-1-1.
“It’s 9-9-9, but it only works on certain phone networks,” Kull said. “Otherwise, people have to call individual fire brigades.”
To make matters worse, not everyone knows that number, including some firefighters. All of that causes delays in firefighters getting to fires.
“As a result, people have very little respect for firefighters,” he said.
“They tell us, ‘What do we do when we show up on scene and people stone us?’” Kull said.
Water in short supply
As if it couldn’t get any worse, many fires are in 8-foot-by-8-foot tin houses off dirt roads, where there is no water supply, unlike in Pennsylvania, where hydrants, ponds, lakes and other water sources are more plentiful. Sometimes the trucks don’t have enough water in their tanks because someone at the fire company sold off some of the water. That means the tanker has to leave the fire scene to go for more water.
One fire department had not been paid in three months, so they sell the water to get something to eat, Kull recalled.
People also don’t trust firefighters because they see them affiliated with the government.
Kull said the instructors recommended firefighters go into the communities to meet with people, teach fire prevention and gain their trust when there is no emergency. He said, though, some firefighters worry that if they teach fire prevention, there would be no fires and they would lose their jobs.
He loved working with the people there and it’s beautiful country, but the visiting instructors had to be careful not to drink the water. He also took antibiotics as a precaution to avoid an intestinal illness.
‘Train the trainer’Moore said that after AFM started, her husband went on a mission trip to Nairobi, Kenya, to provide basic fire safety training to teachers and social workers at Missions of Hope International in the Mathare Valley slum community.
“While he was there, he met with the chief fire officer of the Nairobi Fire Service who shared Nairobi’s stark fire service needs,” Moore said.
Nairobi lacked basic personal protective equipment, bunker gear, and air packs.
Moore said AFM sends teams of firefighters, emergency medical services personnel and social workers into the countries to train the existing fire services and to help develop new fire services when none exist with a “train the trainer” model.
She said people can donate to support AFM’s work through its website: https://www.africafiremission.org/donate.
The organization also is looking for new volunteers for across the United States and volunteer instructors to travel to Africa, posting on its website, “Check out our website for all the ways to get involved at https://www.africafiremission.org/get-involved.”
Kull said he plans to return to Malawi in November.
Each trip costs a little over $3,000, Kull said.
“I try to do fundraisers,” he said.
Kull is a member of The Table church in Bloomsburg. The church, part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, helps him to raise funds for the trips. He said the church emphasizes community service.
“My work in Africa is part of our mission,” he said. “Last year they held a big yard sale to fund my first trip to Kenya.”