Veterans are America’s living heroes.
They sacrificed their time to serve our country as peacekeepers. Many put their lives at risk to protect America, its allies and its interests.
Veterans deserve endless praise and thanks from civilians. They deserve more than a parade on one day every year.
A pre-Veterans Day meal at First Baptist Church in Danville last week was a good example of extending the recognition beyond Nov. 11.
It was one of the first actions by state House Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, Sunbury, as a new representative of Montour County. During redistricting, the boundary of the 108th was extended to include all of the county. Culver, who has been serving as a state representative since 2011, has held the event for her constituents in the past.
“Words will never express how thankful we are for your service and sacrifice,” she said. “I can go to bed and sleep sound. And I have the ability to wake up and go about my day and not think about anything but what I have to do that day. Not about my safety, not about what people from other countries have to think about, and it is all because of you. You are the pillars of this great society. Never forget that.”
The event — which also featured a singalong of patriotic songs performed by members of the Danville Area High School choir — was attended by 50 veterans, many accompanied by loved ones, and wasn’t limited to just Danville residents.
Ken Cray, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, traveled from Dornsife for the occasion.
“This is worth the time to get here,” he said. “To be with friends and to make new friends. It’s just great to be here.”
Culver urged veterans to tell their stories “everywhere they go.”
She told veterans and their loved ones she fears people are forgetting the sacrifices made by veterans and those people currently serving in the military.
“I worry about our young children not appreciating, not understanding,” she said, “but I think it is important for our youngest to oldest citizens, who were not in the military, to understand.”
Anybody who knows a veteran, should thank them for their service and sacrifice. It doesn’t matter if it’s Nov. 11 or June 11.
If they’re willing to tell a story about their experiences, listen.