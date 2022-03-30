DANVILLE — An elderly victim of bank card fraud begged a Montour County Court judge on Wednesday not to send the defendant, a relative, to jail.
President Judge Thomas James listened as Ruth Kutz, of Danville, said she only got the police involved because her cousin, Daniel Hughes, 56, of Millville, initially denied running up $1,889 in charges on her bank card in March and April of 2021, when Kutz was recovering in a nursing home from an injury.
When she was back home and saw the charges on her card, she asked him about them and he denied he took the money, she said. Kutz cried as she told the judge that if Hughes would have admitted to taking the money, she could have worked out a payment arrangement with him.
“He helped me so much,” Kutz sobbed. “I don’t want to see him go to jail.”
“I’m so embarrassed,” Hughes told James. “I did intend to pay it back. I was losing everything because of COVID.”
He said he admitted to police he took the money. Last month, he pleaded guilty in court to access device fraud for the unauthorized use of Kutz’s bank card.
Hughes then turned from where he stood at the defense table and told Kutz, “Ruth, I’m sorry.”
His attorney, Robert Marks Jr., who was standing next to Hughes, said his client was expecting a lengthy state prison sentence because of his previous record for other offenses.
Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler told the judge Hughes has only paid about $100 of the money back in a year and wasn’t communicating with the DA’s office. He said Hughes also faces charges in Northumberland County.
As of Wednesday, Hughes still owed $1,746 in restitution, Kessler said.
James sentenced Hughes to three to 23 months in the Montour County Prison, with credit for 12 days served, and ordered him to pay court costs, restitution and a $300 fine.
GMC assaultsJames sentenced Sheila Lee Ramos, 36, of 408 Market St., Sunbury to nine to 36 months in state prison, with credit for 66 days served, and two concurrent sentences of 24 months on probation, for assaults on health care workers at Geisinger Medical Center on May 25 and June 2 of 2020, and again on Aug. 29, 2021. She also must pay court costs, $500 in fines, and the judge “strongly recommended” mental health treatment. Ramos, who participated via video feed from the Northumberland County Jail, entered guilty pleas to the first and third incidents, aggravated assault to cause bodily injury and simple assault, respectively, and no contest to aggavated assault in the second incident because she said she didn’t remember that but didn’t deny it.
In other sentencings on Wednesday:
- Paul Austin Diehl, 21, currently of Bloomsburg, admitted to a harassment summary charge for striking Hayden Sisak in the face last April 8 at the Red Roof Inn in Valley Township. James ordered him to pay court costs and a $300 fine.
- Magaly Perez, 37, of Hamilton, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to interference with custody of a committed person for taking her 11-year-old son from the Danville Middle School on Feb. 21, 2020, when she did not have custody of the child. Her lawyer, David Trathen, said Perez, who had partial custody, had a disagreement with the child’s grandmother, who kept the child from her, changed her social media and moved so that Perez could not find them. Her son had contacted her, so she picked him up and took him to New Jersey.
She has since filed for custody and is on good terms with the grandmother, identified in court documents as Naomi White, who doesn’t want Perez to go to jail, the attorney said.
James sentenced Perez to 18 months probation, ordered her to pay court costs and a $300 fine and perform 30 hours community service.
- Felix Vargas, 26, of Walden, New York, must pay court costs and was sentenced to 12 months probation, which he already has served in the felony diversion program, for possession of drug paraphernalia during a state police traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Valley Township on Dec. 15, 2020.
- Ryan Filipe DaSilva, 32, of Virgina Beach, Virginia, must serve four to 24 months in state prison for terroristic threats, and 36 months probation for prohibited possession of a firearm, concurrent to the first sentence and other unrelated sentences in other counties. He also must pay court costs and $400 in fines. He was charged with threatening Jeremy Talanca, a supervisor at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township on March 7, 2021.
- Heidi R. Vonada, 46, 25 Smith St., Danville, was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay court costs and $500 in fines, as well as attend Alcohol Highway Safety classes and perform 20 hours of community service, after admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangerment in connection with a vehicle crash on Feb. 9, 2021 on Route 54 in Anthony Township. A young child was in the vehicle at the time. State police said a blood test showed Vonada’s blood alcohol content was .072 percent.
- Bruce W. Rosenbaum Jr., 52, of Catawissa, admitted to deceptive business practices for failing to perform home improvement work in Mahoning Township from Oct. 7, 2019 to December 2020, for which he was paid. The judge ordered him to pay court costs and a $300 fine. Rosenbaum has paid the $6,105.35 in restitution, and the judge approved release of the money to the victims, John and Donna Jones, of 113 Jade Ave.