DANVILLE — Sam Kranzel has spent nearly two-thirds of his life in and out of prisons, but on the right side of the law.
Kranzel, 55, the Montour County Prison’s new warden, has worked in both county and federal prisons in every position there is in corrections. He’s tried to retire from the business and had a couple of retail jobs. That didn’t last.
Corrections, he said, is in his DNA.
“It’s kind of what I do and what I am,” said Kranzel, who describes himself as “one of the most calm, laid back people.”
The county commissioners hired Kranzel on Oct. 26 at a salary of $57,958 a year to replace Bill Wilt, who retired earlier in the month. Kranzel came from the Columbia County Prison, where he was interim deputy warden. He started work at the Montour County lockup on Monday.
He said on Wednesday he enjoyed his first couple of days and the staff and commissioners are “wonderful.”
The commissioners apparently feel the same with Kranzel.
Commissioner Trevor Finn, who chairs the county prison board, said, “Sam’s very qualified. He comes highly recommended. He comes out of both the federal prison system and also the county system.”
Finn said multiple people applied for the position, and county officials interviewed about five.
“I think the biggest thing is Sam will be a very good fit for our small jail,” Finn said. “In our small jail, you have to be hands-on. Sam is up to the challenge.”
Starting out low
Right now, the jail is smaller than usual. With an inmate capacity in the mid-40s, there were just seven housed there, as of Wednesday, Kranzel said. The staff numbers 17, including the clerk and the two kitchen workers.
“It’s nice to get me started,” he said. “It’s not going to stay low.”
He said once COVID hit, judges tried to keep jail populations low. Kranzel still would like to get some testing for the prison, but that is difficult without a nursing department, he said.
An officer checks the temperature of everyone entering the jail. New inmates are placed in isolation cells for 14 days, even if they have no COVID symptoms. Anyone not feeling well is sent out for testing.
Kranzel said his number one priority at all times is staff safety, as well as the safety of the inmates and the community.
“I also have to be a good steward of the community’s money,” he said. “It’s not an open checkbook.”
He hopes to start a therapy dog program for inmates through the Susquehanna Dog Training Club, as he did in Columbia County, at no cost to the county.
“You could see the stress on their face kind of go away,” Kranzel said.
He said the Montour County Prison may be smaller, but there still is plenty of paperwork he hasn’t seen before.
Returned to jail
Kranzel brings with him a varied amount of corrections experience, though. He started in 1987 as a part-time corrections officer in the Northumberland County Prison, in 1988 he got a job at the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg and about four years later went to the Federal Correctional Institution, Schuylkill, in Minersville. At various times in the federal system, he was a counselor and in several acting management positions. As an acting unit manager, he ran a unit of 350 inmates.
“I retired in March of 2015,” he said. “I was back in jail in August 2015.”
An old co-worker in Northumberland County, now-warden Bruce Kovach, asked him to work for him. He did, for three years, at times as acting deputy warden or acting warden. He again thought he was done with jail. He tried retail, working at Harbor Freight and Cole’s Hardware. Then George Nye, then-deputy warden and now warden of the Columbia County Prison, showed up.
“He kinda talked me into going back to jail,” Kranzel recalled.
That was in 2019. Kranzel worked there until last week. He said Nye encouraged him to apply for the Montour County job.
Kranzel lives in Elysburg with his wife of 35 years. She is retired from the records office at FCI Schuylkill, and his son, 23, is a corrections officer at Lewisburg, His daughter, who turns 20 next week, is a pre-med major at Lock Haven University.
His sister-in-law and brother-in-law also are in law enforcement.
“It’s definitely a family business,” Kranzel said.