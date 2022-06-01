The Danville News
DANVILLE — A raffle to benefit the Danville SPCA will be held on June 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Washington Fire Company, 400 Railroad St.
Drawings will be held at 3:30 p.m.
The grand prize will be a smart TV. People can also win a free adoption worth up to $300. Tickets are $5 per sheet of 25 or five sheets for $20. Large prize tickets will be two for $5 or 10 for $20. There will also be a 50-50 drawing for cash.
Other prizes will include gift baskets, gift cards to restaurants, businesses, amusement parks, sports events and museums. The Texas BBQ will have a food truck on site.