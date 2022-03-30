The Danville News
WASHINGTONVILLE — The borough council, revitalization committee and the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall Association will hold the borough’s 8th Annual Beautification Day on April 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the following projects:
Jane E. DeLong Memorial Building — Paint storage shed; mulch along trees and garden beds
DeLong Park — Plant and mulch trees; paint baseball dugouts
Old Methodist Church Cemetery — Mulch along trees
Route 54 Strawberry Ridge Road Intersection — Mulch along garden beds
Borough-wide — Litter cleanup; sweep cinders and clean up leaves; miscellaneous curb and line painting
Volunteers will meet at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall Building, 1129 Third St., Washingtonville. Needed are plenty of fluids, gloves, garden tools, paint rollers, brooms, stone rakes, shovels. A stump grinder also would be greatly appreciated.
Borough officials ask that volunteers remember to practice work safety and respect traffic conditions.
To thank volunteers and donors, a barbecue will be held at noon. Food and drinks will be provided.