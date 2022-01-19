BLOOMSBURG — Bad weather last weekend severely damaged the Bloomsburg Fair billboard.
The high winds that swept the winter storm through the Valley on Sunday night into Monday tore up the billboard at the fairgrounds' westernmost entrance off of West Fort McClure Boulevard. It likely will be spring before it is rebuilt, said Angie Beaver, administrative assistant to the fair's board of directors.
"We have to wait for spring," Beaver said. "Everything is frozen."
The wind ripped part of the covering on the billboard bearing the dates of the 2022 fair and some of the lettering. By Wednesday, workers had removed the backing, leaving the billboard's wooden framework.
Beaver said the wooden structure with steel beams has been there for more than 40 years.
The 2022 Bloomsburg Fair is scheduled for Sept. 23 through Oct. 1.