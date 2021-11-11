DANVILLE — No new winners arose in the official count of Montour County general election ballots last week.
An incumbent and four political newcomers won seats on the Danville Area School Board in the Nov. 2 election.
County Treasurer Norma Bird, who was behind when poll votes were counted election night, regained the lead after the mail-in ballot count the following day to defeat Republican challenger Byard Woodruff, a Danville councilman.
In Mahoning Township, incumbent Supervisor Molly Shultz lost in her reelection bid to challenger Glen Cromley, who collected the most votes of the three candidates running for two six-year seats. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn won reelection to another six-year term.
Valley Township Supervisor Mike Kull handily defeated challenger Dawn Koons Gill, a former school board member.
County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said the county race results are official, however, “The state is talking about a recount on one of the judicial races. So, we are waiting to hear more on this from DOS (the Department of State).”
According to official results from the school district’s 13 precincts in Montour County and Riverside and Rush Township in Northumberland County, Richard Vognetz II and incumbent Dr. Yohannes Getachew won the two four-year seats on the school board. Vognetz received a total of 2,562 votes and Getachew collected 1,913 votes. Former Montour County District Attorney Robert W. Buehner Jr., who died Sept. 3 but was still on the ballot, received a total of 1,560 votes from voters in the two counties.
Three newcomers will claim three two-year seats on the school board. John Croll led in that race with 2,279 votes, Sherry Cooper followed in second with 2,105 tallies and Michael A. Clouser was third with 2,007 votes, according to votes cast in the two counties. Getachew was fourth with 1,699, but he had secured a four-year seat.
In the treasurer’s race, Bird, a Democrat, received 2,096 votes to Woodruff’s 1,791.
Cromley, a Republican, led in voting in a close race for the two Mahoning Township supervisor seats with 598 from votes in the township’s two precincts. Lynn, also a Republican, was second with 542 and Shultz the lone Democrat in the race, received 502.
Kull, a Republican, retained his supervisor seat in Valley Township by a nearly 2-1 margin over Gill, 390-197. Gill is a Republican but gained enough write-ins in the spring primary to win a Democratic nomination.
Montour County reported 32.29 percent of voters turned up at the polls for the general election.
The only misstep in the Danville area voting occurred across the river in Riverside, Northumberland County. The borough failed to inform that county’s election officials that Delavan E. Whitenight Jr. had been appointed to council to replace Carolyn Bausch last October. That meant there should have been a two-year seat on the ballot for someone to finish Bausch’s term. Whitenight was on the ballot with three other council members running for four four-year seats. It will be up to council to fill the two-year vacancy.
Riverside Borough Secretary Deborah Bausch said, “It was an oversight that the two-year position was not on the ballot. We are waiting for a response from our solicitor. We are moving forward.”