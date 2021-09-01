MAHONING TWP. — A 90-year-old Montour County woman and her 36-year-old granddaughter are facing charges of animal torture and failing to provide veterinary care and a sanitary shelter for two mules and a horse.
The felony, misdemeanor and summary charges against Lois Diehl and her granddaughter Liza Diehl, both of 90 Valley West Road, in Valley Township, were filed this week in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder by Humane Society Police Officer Jennifer Nields, who works for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA). The female animals were on Lois Diehl’s property at 167 Stine Road, West Hemlock Township, where it appeared no one lived, according to Nields, who with other Humane officers visited the property in March following a complaint.
According to the criminal complaints filed against both women, the mules identified as Darby and Dusty had overgrown hooves that created extreme difficulty with mobility and severe and prolonged pain requiring two different pain medications. That resulted in two counts against each woman alleging animal torture, a third-degree felony, and two similar third-degree misdemeanors for allegedly causing bodily injury or placing the animals at risk.
They also failed to provide necessary veterinary care, also third-degree felony counts, and failed to provide necessary veterinary care to a Percheron horse named Ada, and failed to provide sanitary shelter to all three animals, both summary offenses, the complaint states.
According to the charges, the mules also suffered changes to their bone structures and density. The medication did not alleviate Darby’s pain, and the mule was euthanized at the recommendation of a veterinarian and a farrier.
Preliminary hearings before Shrawder are scheduled for Sept. 30, Liza Diehl at 1 p.m. and Lois Diehl at 1:15 p.m.