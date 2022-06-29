MAHONING TWP. — The 90-year-old Danville woman critically hurt in a parking garage crash on Monday died on Tuesday afternoon, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported.
The coroner’s office is investigating the accidental death of Edith Barnhart, who died at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday of multiple blunt force injuries, Lynn said.
Barnhart was hospitalized in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center on Monday afternoon after she crashed her car into two other vehicles and twice into a wall in the parking garage of the Geisinger Clinic on Woodbine Lane.
According to Mahoning Township police, Barnhart had pulled her 2003 Toyota Camry into a parking stall in the parking garage and struck a wall at about 1 p.m. She then backed out of the stall and struck a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Heather Auten, 30, of Danville, causing disabling damage to the Ford’s front driver side, according to the police report. Barnhart then accelerated away from the Auten vehicle and struck a parked 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup owned by Shane Augustine, 51, also of Danville, causing minor damage to the truck’s driver side rear bumper. Barnhart accelerated away from the pickup and struck a wall head-on, causing major disabling damage to her car.
Police said Barnhart was injured in the crash and transported via ambulance to the medical center.
Auten and a rear seat passenger were uninjured, police said. Barnhart and Auten’s vehicles were towed by Riverside Towing.