DANVILLE — A Luzerne County woman must spent 12 months on probation and pay a fine, court costs and restitution in connection with a Jan. 17, 2020, crash in which she left the scene.
Brianna Lynn Evarts, 21, of Hunlock Creek, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Oct. 12 in Montour County Court to a charge of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed.
According to court papers, the crash occurred on Route 54, at Valley West Road, in Valley Township at about 5 a.m. State police at Milton said Evarts, who only had a learner’s permit but no license, fled to a nearby hotel after the crash, in which one person was injured, court papers say.
In addition to probation, President Judge Thomas James sentenced Evarts, a single mother, to pay court costs, a $300 fine and $500 restitution, and he ordered her to perform 20 hours of community service.
Sherry Ann Clark, 58, of Frackville, was sentenced after pleading guilty to retail theft, her third offense. She admitted to stealing a coffee mug and a white draw string bag valued at a total of $38.98 from the Geisinger Medical Center gift shop on April 20 of this year.
James ordered her to spend six months on probation, pay court costs, a $200 fine and restitution and perform 30 hours of community service.
The following defendants entered guilty pleas during the court session but will be sentenced at a later date:
Heather Marie Shollenberger, 37, of Williamsport, to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, heroin, at about 11 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020, on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.
Harrison Glover, 42, of Philadelphia, to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, marijuana, his second offense in 10 years, on July 25, 2020, on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township.
Andrew Wilshusen, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, to possession with intent to deliver crystal methaphetamine, more than 2.5 grams but less than 10 grams, April 25, 2019, in Mahoning Township.
Joshua D. Depew, 40, of 245 Water St., Danville, to theft by unlawful taking for stealing $3,001 worth of construction tools from a trailer at Wall and East Market streets in Danville around Sept. 24, 2018.
Depew also will face trial in a separate 2018 case in which he is charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine and heroin in a room at the Red Roof Inn in Valley Township.