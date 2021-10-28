DANVILLE — A 21-year-old borough man accused of starting a fire at another man’s mobile home in July will spend more than a year on probation with some restrictive conditions.
President Judge Thomas James, in sentencing David Williams on Wednesday, gave him credit for the 109 days he has spent in the county jail.
Williams pleaded guilty just before his sentencing to a count of risking a catastrophe after District Attorney Angela Mattis agreed to withdraw two arson counts.
James sentenced him to 18 months probation with restrictive conditions, including 90 days incarceration, 90 days at home with electronic monitoring and the remainder of the 18 months on parole. The judge also ordered a mental health evaluation, which Mattis said Williams underwent while in jail, and an approved home plan. James also ordered Williams to pay court costs, a $300 fine and $100 restitution.
Danville police arrested Williams, of 133 Bloom St., and charged him with starting the fire at 116 Fisher Court, the home of Modesto Irizarry, just after 4 a.m. July 11. Police filed two counts of arson — for starting a fire at an inhabited building or structure, and for recklessly endangering property — and one count each of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.
The criminal complaint stated Williams admitted to placing a gas-soaked rag on a window air conditioning unit. He told the officer he had been planning the action for several days and found the gas can next to the residence.
Irizarry told the officer he heard a noise, went outside and saw Williams, whom he knows, walking away. The resident said he has had an ongoing argument with Williams. The air conditioning unit had fire on top of it, but the fire burned out. When Irizarry confronted Williams, Williams went back to the residence and smashed the window with the pole, according to the criminal complaint.
In a separate case on Wednesday, James sentenced Aaron J. Crawford, 40, of Muncy, to six to 24 months in jail and ordered him to pay court costs and a $500 fine on a third driving under the influence charge, and to six to 12 months incarceration, costs and a $300 fine for driving with a suspended license. Both jail terms are concurrent with a sentence imposed on Crawford in Lycoming County on other charges.
Crawford pleaded guilty last month in Montour County Court to driving under the influence on Dec. 21, 2019, at 12:42 a.m. on Route 54, near Arrowhead Road, in Anthony Township, and to driving with a suspended license on May 13, 2020, his third such offense.