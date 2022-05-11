The Danville News
MAHONING TWP. — The Animal Care Center just off Woodbine Lane has gotten the OK to move to a new location.
Township Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn told the Mahoning Township supervisors on Monday that the Mahoning/Cooper Joint Zoning Hearing Board approved a use variance submitted by Animal Care Center for the building located at 74 School House Road.
The Animal Care Center is currently located at 32 Enterprise Drive, Danville.
“Their intentions are to purchase the building and relocate their veterinary business to 74 School House Road,” VonBlohn read from his report. “There will not be an outdoor kennel and the facility will not be used as a boarding facility. They will construct a small fenced-in area for exercising the animals while they are being treated at the clinic.”