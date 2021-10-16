Thelma Jean (Jennis) LoBianco 73, of Paxinos, peacefully passed away surrounded by family Oct. 10, 2021, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danville, Pa., of natural causes.
She was born at home RR1 Paxinos, April 14, 1948, to Mark and Ruth (Moody) Cressinger.
Thelma, for most of her life, was a homemaker, enjoying a good cooked meal, clean home, watching the Bachelor and Shark Tank, shuffleboard in her younger years, bargain shopping and watching her children grow.
She was married to Frank R Jennis Sr. who preceded her in death in 1975.
Bringing the brightest smile to her face were visits from her family and spoiling her dogs Pepe and Buddy.
Thelma is survived by one daughter, Ruthann (Murphy) and husband Michael their two children Caitlyn Jennisann and Sorcha Jean of Lebanon; one son, Frank Jennis Jr. and wife Deb of Northumberland; her brother, Paul Cressinger and wife Kathy of Paxinos; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Lamar; 2 sisters Carolyn and Nancy, and her dog Pepe.
Thelma wished to be cremated and arrangements will be made for her to be buried with her husband Frank Sr. at St. Patrick Cemetery Trevorton at the convenience of the family followed by a small celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to donate to your favorite organization in her memory.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.