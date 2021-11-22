Thelma L. Moser, 95, of Turbotville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home.
Born Oct. 29, 1926, in Danville, she was a daughter of the late George and Annie (Manning) Miller. On Aug. 21, 1948, she married John R. Moser and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage until his passing in November 2008.
Thelma worked at the Turbotville Dress Factory as a seamstress and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Turbotville Civic Club and Trinity United Church of Christ, Turbotville.
She is survived by three sons, John R. Moser and his wife Peggy of Watsontown, Dale E. Moser of Turbotville, and Richard L. Moser and his wife Gail of Watsontown; two daughters, Patricia A. Fleeger and her husband Thomas of Virginia Beach and Sharon K. Wallace of Turbotville; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was preceded in death by a brother, John Miller; sisters, Bernadine Krum, Sally Diehl, and Mary Lynn; son-in-law, Dennis Wallace; a granddaughter, Krista Fleeger; and a grandson-in-law, Micheal McCollum.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the Turbotville Cemetery, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Doug Schader, and grandson, Pastor Josh Wallace.
