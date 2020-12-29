Thelma M. Deitrick, 85, of New Columbia, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Douple) Sampsell. On June 29, 1952, she married William F. Deitrick, who preceded her in death Jan. 31, 1994.
Thelma attended Montgomery schools. She worked for the former Chef Boyardee, now ConAgra, Milton, for more than 30 years before retiring.
She attended Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton, and served in the infant nursery.
The most important part of Thelma’s life was caring for her family.
Surviving are five children, Jane and Tom Hess, of New Columbia, Sue Edinger, of Watsontown, Belinda and Carroll Diefenbach, of New Columbia, Dorothy and Glenn Steese, of Mifflinburg, and William and Anna Belle Deitrick, of New Columbia; six siblings, Shirley Stryker, of Huntersville, William Sampsell, of Montgomery, Patricia Lehman, of New Columbia. Donna Kroh, of Hegins, Robert Sampsell, of Elimsport and Judy Deem, of Montgomery; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be held privately in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Thelma’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com