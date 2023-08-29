Theodora Ann Rayot (aka Dori) was outspoken and full of life. Named for her Pitman, Pa., grandmothers — Theodora Koziar and Ann Machuski, she was born in Passaic, N.J., in 1955 and grew up in Clifton, N.J. She was a tuba player in the Clifton High School Mustang Band. After graduating Clifton High School in 1973, she enrolled in Berkeley Secretarial School and then landed a job as a legal secretary for a New Jersey law firm.
She left her job to be with her future husband to travel throughout the East Coast and Canada. Eventually, they settled in Hawthorne, N.J. and had three daughters and ran a family business.
After raising her family, Dori decided to move on and settle in Port Trevorton, Pa., and lived with her second husband, Ronald Beachel. She and Ron were together for 21 years until Ron passed away in 2021. Her surviving family members include her brother and his family, her three daughters, four grandchildren and many aunts, uncles and cousins.