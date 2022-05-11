Theodore J. Andrewlevich — Ted A. better known to all his friends as Mr. A. — hit the trail yesterday. He always wanted to be a cowboy so hitting the trail at least got him started in the right direction.
Ted was born in Mount Carmel, June 15, 1939. He graduated from Mount Carmel High in 1956, U.S. Marines 1956-58, graduated from Bloomsburg State Teacher’s College with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and continued to get his master’s in 1969. He received his elementary and secondary principal’s certificate from Bucknell University in 1970 and then his Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility from Penn State University in 1972. Ted was married to Cyn (the love of his life) for 59 years. Cyn was everything to Ted. She was a saint!!!! They were blessed with six great kids, Ted Jr., Mary, Fran, Ed, Val, and Tom; and grandkids, Amber, Emma, Erin, Miranda, Hannah, Cole, TJ, and Jake (special to Ted) and others — Kelly, Dee, and Joe.
He was the son of Mary and Ted (Tufky) Andrewlevich of Mount Carmel. He had two fantastic brothers, Ed and Bill; and is survived by two kind sisters, Mary Lou Menniti of Whitehall and Judy Massey and husband Bruce of Hilton Head, SC.
Ted was employed as a teacher and principal by the Sunbury/Shikellamy School District from 1962 to 1997. During his tenure at Shikellamy he was instrumental in starting the Shikellamy Summer Math Club, the Foster Grandparent Program and introduced a summer program called (LIFE) Learning Is Fun Every day.
Principal of St. Monica School, Sunbury for four years. During his tenure, St. Monica School, in 1998, was named as one of the top 12 Catholic Schools in America for its technology program. Traveled to New Orleans to receive the award at the annual American Catholic Principal’s Convention. In the year 2000, St. Monica School was recognized by NASA for its science curriculum. Ted was a member of St. Monica’s Church, Sunbury.
His part time jobs included working at the Sunbury playgrounds in the summer, mainly the Goodwill. Officiated Little League baseball, basketball and flag football.
Also coached flag football for several years. His teams won Elementary Flag Football Championships at the Edison and Oaklyn schools. Also coached in the Sunbury Quadra league baseball league.
In his younger days, he was a caddy at Shawnee on The Delaware Golf Course. That is where he fell in love with golf.
He worked as a sports reporter for The Daily Item and coordinated the Summer Fun Mobile program for Northumberland County.
He was a member of 3 Ponds Golf Club for many years. Won the Senior Net Championship in 2004 and during his golf time recorded seven hole in ones. Biggest thrill winning the 2nd flight at Three Ponds in 2008. “Tried for 25 years to win this flight. Finally did it.” Shot his age at “77” and “78.”
Shot pool for the East End Fire Company. We had a unique team that was competitive but also was fun loving!
Silver Sneakers and Yoga were part of his day. Loved doing these things.
Music was another hobby. Probably best known for his singing of the National Anthem at a Phillies/Atlanta game at Veteran’s Stadium on April 21, 2001, or the Bucknell/Navy basketball game on Jan. 6, 2007. Also sang the National Anthem at the PA American Legion Convention, Philadelphia. He was a regular singing the Anthem at the Shikellamy home basketball games. Sang the Anthem at many minor league baseball games, the Northumberland Sept. 11 ceremony, the Sunbury Firemen’s annual memorial ceremony, the Snyder County Vet’s Annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony, the PA American Legion State Convention 2001, the Toys For Tots Golf Tournament, and many other patriotic events. Also sang the Anthem for a few years at the Special Olympics sponsored by the Mount Carmel Knights of Columbus. He was part of the American Legion Veteran’s Day Ceremony for many years.
Life member of East End Hose Company (trustee 2015-2022), member Sunbury Social Club, member of American Legion Post 201.
Also served on various boards such as Northumberland County Youth Service, John Kaufman Library Board, and the Central Susquehanna Valley Foster Grandparent Board, and was the Chairperson of the Sunbury Civil Service Commission.
He was also a member of the Evangelical Hospital Patient Advisory Board.
Sang with the St. Michael Choir 1970-80; served on the St. Michael Parish Council 1974-78; Easter Seals Association Representative 1974-78; Sunbury Zoning Board member 1980-84, Chairman 1984-85; Northumberland County Schools Credit Union Board 1983-89; John F. Kaufman Jr. Public Library Board of Directors 1979-84; United Way, Sunbury then Susquehanna Valley Board member and at one time president, 1971-1999; member Sunbury Revitalization Committee 1989-91; member Sunbury Revitalization Task Force 1996-97.
Ted was very active with the Pennsylvania Elementary Principal’s Association. A member of the Pennsylvania Elementary Principal’s State Board for six years, 1994-2000. He was asked to run for president of the PA Elementary Principal’s Association while he was principal of St. Monica School.
Delegate at Large, PA Classroom Teachers of Math 1976-80; Pennsylvania PTA Board of Managers 1984-86; PA Chairman of Educational Awareness (Pennsylvania PTA) 1984-86; IU#16 Representative Elementary Principals Association Liaison Committee 1985-87 and 1990-97; president, Susquehanna Valley Elementary Principal’s Association 1988-1990; president, Shikellamy Administrators Association 1994-1996
Speaker: National Teachers of Math Conference, Atlantic City, NJ in 1974, Pennsylvania Elementary School Principals Association Conference, King of Prussia, 1988 and 1990; Parent Awareness Conference, Mount Aire Lodge 1992, National PTA Convention, Washington, D.C. in 1992.
Awards included: Outstanding Principal Edison PTA 1967; Outstanding Principal Rohrbach School 1982; United Fund Volunteer of the Year (Susquehanna Valley Drive) 1991; Adult Volunteer of the Year, Pennsylvania Health Care Association, 1992; and United Fund Solicitor of the Year 1995-96. Helped with the Marine Semper fi Project 2008.
Served as the operator of the Shikellamy Football Scoreboard from 1964 to 2021. Also operated the scoreboard for Shikellamy basketball 1964-2019. Enjoyed every minute of anything that had anything to do with education, kids, sports, and the arts. He was a huge Shikellamy, Philadelphia Eagle and Phillies fan.
So, as you can see Ted had a full life and loved every minute of it.
His thought was “What does it matter if you die loaded with $$$ or famous but never knew why you lived?”
Fought cancer for several years. Felt God, Cynthia, his kids and their spouses, grandkids, and other people who prayed for him. Dr. Patel, and other medical people kept him going.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Monica’s, 109 Market St., Sunbury, and/or East End Hose Company, 215 Catawissa Ave., Sunbury.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury. A second visitation will be held from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at St. Monica’s, 109 Market St., Sunbury, followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
Never think of how I died, think of how I lived! Praise the Lord every day because without him you are done.