Theodore J. “Ted” Tucker, 51, of Sunbury, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 1, 1970, in Rochester, New York, a son of Chuck Tucker and Helen I. Morris. On Sept. 3, 2011, he married the former Christine Fiedler who survives.
Ted worked as a cook at Front Street Station and Perkins. His most recent employment was with Waste Management.
He enjoyed playing guitar, hiking, camping, and attending music festivals. Ted was very knowledgeable about nature, trees, and mushrooms to name a few.
In addition to his wife Christine, Ted is survived by his children, Ariel, Talon, Shyla, and Tristan Tucker.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the H2-Annex, 604 Market St., Sunbury, followed by a celebration of life service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Gittens officiating.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.