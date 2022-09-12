May 20, 1959 — Sept. 9, 2022
Theresa A. Snyder, 63, of Sunbury, set her spirit free to the universe on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, surrounded by love and light. She was born May 20, 1959, in Bloomsburg, to Andrea and William Snyder, who reside in Glendale, Arizona.
Theresa was a fighter and her life didn’t move along the typical path. A teenage mom, she found the fortitude to obtain her GED and surmounted all odds by earning her bachelor’s degree in social work and master’s degree in early elementary education from Bloomsburg University. She also was a believer in spirituality and healing and secured her certification in holistic wellness at Southwest Institute of Healing Arts. Theresa was a social worker, teacher and spiritual guide, exceptional skill sets she used in her professional and personal life.
Theresa was known for her curious mind, free spirit, and stubborn nature. She was an avid reader and could be found with a good book in hand. She was not bound by societal norms and rules and would often push the boundaries by expressing her thoughts and ideas without hesitation. She was also an unapologetic romantic and dreamer. Theresa was a believer of magical fairies and loved telling imaginative stories, all qualities that made her so special to everyone she interacted with.
One of her favorite pastimes was cuddling up with a good book on the porch, with a cigarette in hand, drinking a good cup of coffee while catching up with family and friends on the phone.
One of Theresa’s greatest achievements was raising her four children and seven amazing grandchildren. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Desiree Hoffman, of Washington, D.C., Nichole (Hoffman) Irving and Rich Irving of Sunbury, Tiffani (Hoffman) Wernett and Mike Wernett of Sunbury, and Andrew and Cara Hoffman of Flagler Beach, Fla. She will be sorely missed by her grandchildren Amelia Lily Wernett, 19, Cooper Irving, 16, Max Irving, 14, Gabriel Wernett, 14, Jace Hoffman, 10, Ripley Hoffman, 4, and Reece Danger Hoffman, 2.
In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Will Snyder, Cheryl Snyder Romero, Tamara Jatzkewitz, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Andy Snyder, of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Her closest lifetime companions, Jerry Anderson of Selinsgrove, and Jami Swank of Sunbury, were key in her life.
Per her request, there will not be a public service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunbury Community Pool where the family enjoyed numerous summers or Camp Emerge for families touched by autism.
For more information, contact desiree.hoffman@gmail.com.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.