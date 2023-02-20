Therese Antonaccio, 95, a resident of Chappaqua, N.Y., for 50 years, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Lewisburg, Pa., with family by her side. Beloved wife of Charles Antonaccio. Loving mother of Carla and Maria Antonaccio. Devoted sister to Joseph Hingerton; proud aunt to James Hingerton, Patricia Hillery, and Terry Pirch, and great-aunt to many. Loved and admired by all in her extended family, the many friends from her working life, and her neighbors in Chappaqua and more recently in Pennsylvania.
Therese (known as “Terry”) was born in Long Island City in 1927 and attended Hunter High School and Hunter College, graduating at the age of 20 after skipping two high school grades. She double-majored in Latin and sociology. While working full time after college for New York Telephone to support her parents and uncle, Terry attended New York University at night for eight years, riding the subway after work and returning home late in the evening in order to earn her M.B.A. Her intellectual curiosity and passion for reading stayed with her throughout her life.
Terry met her husband Charles, a widower and father of two, through an introduction by a work colleague. Without hesitation, she left her 20-year professional career to move to the New York suburbs to raise her two daughters and to begin a new life with the husband she adored. She was active in Sts. John & Mary Church, led a local Girl Scouts troop, learned how to sew extraordinary clothes for herself and her daughters, and attended adult education courses on everything from the Bible to Chinese cooking. Terry also plunged into the traditions of her Italian family by marriage, taking Italian lessons for over 20 years and learning traditional recipes from her husband’s family, while maintaining many of her own family as well. She stayed in close touch with her two brothers and treated her niece and nephew to lunch in Manhattan as often as their schedules allowed, as well as keeping up with many friends in the city for a long time. In retirement, she and her husband made many happy trips to Venice, Rome, Florence, and elsewhere.
A faithful Catholic, devoted wife and mother, and a model of graciousness, kindness, and elegance, she made a lasting impression on all who knew and loved her.