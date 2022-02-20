The Daily Item
Thermo Fisher Scientific is investing $40 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Millersburg.
The expansion will ensure a “flexible, scalable and reliable bioprocessing production capacity exists for critical materials used in developing new and existing biologics and vaccines, including for COVID-19,” a release from the company noted.
“Since the start of the pandemic, the Millersburg site has been instrumental in supporting more than 20 pharmaceutical partners developing lifesaving therapies and vaccines,” said Mitch Kennedy, president, single-use technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “During the pandemic, our colleagues in Millersburg and around the world answered the call for increased production. Our expanded bioprocessing capabilities will ensure that we can continue to deliver essential supplies to our customers as demand surges.”
Thermo Fisher acquired the Millersburg facility in 2015. The second phase of the site expansion includes a new, 47,000-square-foot warehouse. When renovations are complete in 2023, company officials said the site will employ more than 1,000 people.
The latest expansion at the facility is designed to add significant capacity to continue providing the biopharma industry with the technology and materials needed to assist in developing new vaccines, cancer treatments and breakthrough therapies for other conditions.
“Pennsylvania is a key destination for groundbreaking businesses with our highly educated, skilled, and talented workforce, leading universities, and location near other major cities,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “The bioprocessing solutions that Thermo Fisher Scientific will produce in Millersburg will help to power the local economy and strengthen our position in the science and technology sectors.”