Knowing this message will be published the day after Christmas, I would like to wish all those who celebrate a happy and meaning-filled holiday. May the good-will of the season continue and be renewed next year.
This year, I am especially mindful of my Christian clergy-colleagues, and hope the season offered them moments of real connection and reflection. The word “hero” is being used a lot in this time of global pandemic. We have become acutely aware of those who spend their lives doing the essential work of maintaining our society and have been risking their health and the health of their families on our behalf. However, I rarely see clergy mentioned in that list. Let me take this opportunity to say to my colleagues: you are my heroes.
I know how hard it is to serve as a spiritual leader to one or many. In these days, people are looking to you to make meaning of seemingly random, meaningless, or challenging events. Doing this during COVID has taken away some of our most valuable, and comforting, tools: a soothing hand to hold, a reassuring hug, a quiet time to sit together in prayer, and even sharing a cup of coffee while pondering the Big Questions. Those who serve as chaplains in hospitals, prisons, and care facilities have had to be surrogate family for people when they need their own family the most. Who knew that one of the essential chaplaincy skills would become the ability to use Zoom or Facetime to connect patients with their relatives? Or to conduct last rites and funerals virtually?
You are heroes because you have been racing to keep up with a constantly changing set of parameters. I have likened it to changing a tire while the car is speeding down the road. The people we serve want answers, they want comfort, they want the familiar in times of uncertainty. Sometimes, as clergy, you bear the brunt of their disappointment and frustrations. I know, my holy colleagues, that you are also frustrated. You too, want things to be back to “normal.” Very few of us enjoy preaching or singing to socially distant, masked people, but we are trying to do it the best we can.
My clergy colleagues, you are going into this holiday season carrying the sadness of so much loss. Community members have died. People are isolated. Your own family members may be suffering, and you are not able to be there to comfort them. These are tensions that may naturally be part of your chosen work, but they are still difficult and compounded by the pandemic.
My blessing to you is that today, and in the days ahead, you are able to have your own meaning-filled experiences. May you connect deeply with your loved ones. May you experience the joy and awe of this sacred season and may you have the opportunity to refresh and renew yourselves, to face whatever the universe has in store for us. Thank you.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.