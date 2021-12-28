The next few weeks may tell the future of the U.S., and whether our democracy will survive.
First, we’ll have the anniversary of Jan. 6, one of the darkest days in our history. We already know Donald Trump will hold a press conference to double down on his lies. Then we’ll see what his bootlicking toadies have to say. Will any of them finally show honesty and the courage to denounce Trump and apologize for their own actions?
Then, during January and February, incumbent Congressmen will announce if they’re running for re-election. We’ll see how many of them, who created the conditions for the insurrection at the Capitol, will try to remain in the office they don’t deserve. We must remember the horror and disgust we felt when we, and the whole world, watched the Trump-inspired mob attack the very symbol of our democracy.
Eight Pennsylvania Congressmen joined a Texas lawsuit trying to overturn the electoral votes. They are: GT Thompson, Fred Keller, Scott Perry, John Joyce, Mike Kelly, Dan Meuser, Guy Reschenthaler, Lloyd Smucker.
Then, on Jan. 6, these eight fled for their lives when rioters attacked, returning to vote against accepting the certified electoral college votes. They are traitors to the Constitution they swore to defend.
Remember what happened last Jan. 6. And remember the eight Pennsylvania Congressmen who are guilty in making it happen. They want you to forget. Don’t let them get away with it.
Suzanne Colvin,
Mercer