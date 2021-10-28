Which SUN area county needs an affordable school for continuing education the most? High school graduates living in Northumberland County can choose to enroll at a branch of the Luzerne County Community College located in Kulpmont or Watsontown. They could also choose to attend Lackawanna College, a less expensive private school with a branch located in Sunbury.
Union County graduates can choose between the Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center and the McCann School of Business. Snyder County graduates do not have a choice.
However, an area community college located on the campus of the Selinsgrove Center in available unused facilities would be able to serve students from Snyder and parts of Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry and Union counties with good highways and perhaps dormitories for overnight accommodations.
Yes, Snyder County is the logical location for an area full-time, tuition-free community college. Think about it!
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove