Looking for a way to pass the time on a cold January day? If you are a trout fisherman like me, why not spend some time rooting through your tackle, seeing what needs purchased or repaired for the spring opener this April?
I always like to start with my line. More trophy-sized fish are lost due to poor line than any other reason. Fishing line, no matter what the brand or style, only lasts for so long before it begins to weaken and degrade. Rather than wait until the last minute, re-spool your reels now.
Some anglers prefer to do it themselves, while others will have it done at a tackle shop. Either one is fine. Be sure to choose a premium line of a weight class that’s best suited for your style of fishing. The two weights most commonly preferred by trout anglers would be 4-pound test and 6-pound test. Both have their advantages, but remember typically lighter line will get you more bites as trout quickly become line-shy when pressured.
Many trout anglers use bait at least part of the time. While it’s too early in the year to spend time or money acquiring live bait, it doesn’t hurt to have a backup plan. A couple bottles of dough bait in assorted colors, or salmon eggs can be a great addition to your trout tackle. If you have either of these baits leftover from last season, be sure to check them. Dough baits will sometimes dry out, becoming crumbly, while salmon eggs can soften. Either case can leave an angler with jar of bait that won’t stay on the hook. If in doubt, replace them now and save yourself the frustration of dealing with an inferior product.
Do you like to fish with artificial baits such as flies, spinners, spoons, jigs or small crankbaits? Ever since COVID began causing issues, some lures have become hard to find. Look for your favorites now and buy them while you can. Closer to trout season the choices may lessen. If you have lures from previous seasons you may wish to touch up the hooks a little bit, making sure they are still razor sharp and ready for action.
Many anglers have a tendency to overlook their rods, just assuming they are fine. My suggestion to you would be to check the eyes on each and every rod you own. Is there any sign of wear? Are the wrappings in good shape? Does the reel seat properly? Take care of these issues now and you won’t need to later. If you have ceramic guides, gently clean them with a soft cloth and warm water with a little dish soap in it. Doing so can greatly improve your casting distance and it only takes seconds to do.
Remember that leak your waders developed at the end of last summer? Now is the time to replace or repair them. Is your landing net still in good condition? What about your vest? I know mine must be about 15 years old and it shows. Can you find your lucky fishing hat? What about your favorite polarized sun glasses?
Spring and all of the fishing opportunities it brings may seem like a long way off, but take it from me — that time will be here long before you expect it, so why not take advantage of a cold January day and look over your tackle now? Not only will it give you something to do, it might bring back a few memories from past fishing seasons.
Now, let me see lanterns, swivels, treble hooks, single hooks, split shot, a creel — it just seems like the list of supplies goes on and on. Maybe I should have started this in December.